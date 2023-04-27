News you can trust since 1897
Streetfood Fridays is back in Corby

It’s on tomorrow (Friday, April 28) in West Glebe Park

By Callum Faulds
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST

Street food vendors will be back, taking over Corby’s West Glebe park tomorrow as Streetfood Fridays returns for more family fun.

Starting Friday (April 28), Fly By Bars will be hosting a series of free events featuring ‘some of the best’ street food vendors in the UK at West Glebe park.

There will be seven traders in the park not including Fly By Bars, with the event on from 4.30pm to 9.30pm.

Street Food Fridays returns to West Glebe Park this week (April 28)Street Food Fridays returns to West Glebe Park this week (April 28)
The street food traders who will be in attendance at tomorrow’s Streetfood Fridays’ include Feast, That Filthy Food, Sticky Beaks, Bento, Grandmas Rolling Pin, The Filthy Greek, Nona Lucia’s Pizza, as well as Fly By Bars.

Dominic Douglas said: “I’m mega excited. I’m actually really looking forward to this year. Our bar is running a new range of cocktails as well as the usual sort of craft beers that we have.

“I’ve been delivering flyers around and I’ve been bumping into people and they’re buzzing for it, and because they’re supporting it, I’m able to get better traders in.

“I’m mega chuffed with the support I’m getting from Corby. Corby people make events.”

Streetfood Fridays at Corby Pole Fair 2022Streetfood Fridays at Corby Pole Fair 2022
At the event, there will also be live music performances to keep you entertained all evening.

Streetfood Fridays will be on the last Friday of each month until September. The dates are April 28, May 26, June 30, July 28, August 25 and September 29.

Streetfood Saturdays will also be returning to East Carlton next month, on Saturday, May 6.

