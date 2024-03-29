Streetfood Fridays coming to the Yards in Kettering as Fly Bay Bars brings a feast for the senses
Food and drink fans have been promised a feast for the senses with the launch of Streetfood Fridays that will see monthly food, music and entertainment at the Yards in Kettering.
Fly By Bars, who helped set up Kettering’s first monthly food markets in 2022, will bring his Streetfood Fridays to the Market Street shopping village starting on Friday, April 5.
Starting at 4.30pm until 9.30pm, with a ‘dog-friendly environment’ the Steetfood event will take place on the first Friday of the month with the final 2024 event in September.
Dom Douglas from Fly By Bars said: “We are very excited for our kick off event at The Yards. Brace yourself for an array of fantastic things this summer, ranging from Market days to Yard sales.
"Our Flybybars pop-up bar will be stationed at The Yards, serving up delights from our inflight menu, including craft beer, cocktails, and, most importantly, our renowned monthly Street Food Fridays events coming to Kettering on April 5.
"This event is completely free to attend and will have some seriously good grub.
“We aim to unite the Kettering community at the cultural hub of The Yards with a culinary journey filled with delicious flavours and good vibes.”
As part of its illustrious line-up of traders, Streetfood Fridays will feature the debut of Taco Lab who will bring their latest culinary creation – The New Taco Lab Mexican Rice Bowl.
On the menu will be a choice of succulent pulled pork, zesty chipotle chicken or savoury char-grilled halloumi, all served on top a bed of flavourful Mexican-style rice.
The Friday events will not only cater to food lovers but also to enthusiasts of live music and entertainment, with DJs and singers set to perform. Customers can also enjoy a variety of pop-up and cocktail bars, adding to the festive atmosphere.