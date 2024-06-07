Stolen Corby motorbike found in pieces within hours - police appeal for witnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
The grey and black Lexmoto Isca motorbike was stolen between 5.30pm and 7.30pm from where it had been parked in Oakley Road, near to the junction with Station Road.
Parts from the bike were found in Gregory Walk and it is believed the bike was ridden along via Jubilee Avenue, Gainsborough Road, and Patrick Road.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Did you see a grey and black Lexmoto Isca motorbike being ridden between Oakley Road and Gregory Walk in Corby, on the evening of Thursday, June 6?
“Witnesses are being sought after a motorbike, which was parked on Oakley Road, near to the junction with Station Road, was stolen between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.
“It is believed the motorbike travelled from Oakley Road to Gregory Walk, where parts from the machine were recovered, via Jubilee Avenue, Gainsborough Road, and Patrick Road.”
Witnesses are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.