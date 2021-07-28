Still time to join Corby Race for Life - and raise money to beat cancer

People from across Corby still have enough time to dust off their trainers and enter Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life with just less than two weeks left until the big day.

The charity’s much-loved event is returning to the town but with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.

Money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, saving lives as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic.

Still time to enter the Corby Race For Life

Organisers are encouraging people of all ages and abilities to join the 5K and 10K events which take place at West Glebe Park, Cottingham Road on Sunday, August 8.

Rebecca Mitchell, Race for Life spokesman in Corby, said: “We’re making a final call to the people of Corby to sign up today, as their participation and contribution is so important.

“Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the Covid-19 pandemic. So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

Race for Life restarted after a break due to the pandemic

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, which has been in partnership with Tesco for 20 years, is an inspiring series of 3K, 5K, 10K, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding 200 types of the disease - including bowel cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Rebecca added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event. But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting.

"The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority. We’ve been constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance. It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.

Race for Life raises much-needed funds for Cancer Research UK

“Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some point. Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters. That’s why we need as many people as possible across Corby to join us, to stand united and do something extraordinary.”

People can visit raceforlife.org to enter. If any Race for Life events are cancelled, people will be entitled to a refund of their entry fee or can choose to donate the fee to help fund Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work.