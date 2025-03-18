Still time to donate to Team Sebastian Orange Day for local youth charity

Children and teens in the Kettering area are set to benefit from a new service funded by Orange Day donations Sebastian’s Support Service, to be run by Youth Works.

The fund will help children and young people, and their siblings, who are experiencing long-term illness or palliative care, providing a safe space to explore and understand feelings.

They will also support schools and youth groups working with children and young people experiencing long-term illness or palliative care.

Orange Day saw members of the community raising money for Youth Works organised by Team Sebastian in honour of his favourite colour and on what would have been his eighth birthday.

To donate to Youth Works in Sebastian’s memory go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/orange-day-2025-for-youth-works-northamptonshire/

