A Kettering couple who met at work have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with friends and family.

Janet and John Loveday tied the knot on June 13, 1964, at All Saints Church in Kettering after a workplace romance at Corby Steelworks.

Patrolman John had spotted Geddington girl and nurse Janet Harker in the on-site medical facility and offered her a lift to work in his newly-bought car.

After a less than a year’s courtship they married, holding their reception at Barton Hall’s Orangery – a moment they recreated at their weekend celebration.

John, 88, said: “We met in 1963 and got married in 1964. We didn’t mess around, life’s too short. There’s no point in messing about.”

The couple were engaged after John proposed on a walk along Grange Road in her home village and it was a historic link via family in Geddington that saw the couple eventually retire to the Yorkshire Dales.

John said: "After we retired, we went to live in the Yorkshire Dales for 12 years, but we had to come back. They were the best years.

"I don’t think we had a grand plan for marriage. The time is gone quicker than you’d think.”

Janet, 82, said: “We have taken life as it comes. We’ve not done badly. It’s nice to celebrate.”