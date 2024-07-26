Steeltown Tales - an innovative and immersive virtual reality experience that brings Corby’s steelmaking history to life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A VR experience that offers people the opportunity to immerse themselves in the history of Corby has debuted at the Savoy cinema.

Steeltown Tales is a narrative journey of around 15 minutes that spans from early Viking settlers in the 9th century to the peak of steel-making success in the 19th and early 20th centuries, continuing through to the present-day legacy.

Once you equip the VR headset you are immediately transported to a campfire where you will be joined by up to five other participants.

‘This story of steel has humble beginnings. It’s the story of a village that becomes a town, of a community that grows, endures, and opens its arms to strangers. It’s the story of industry, war, prosperity and hardships. It’s the story of Corby.’

From there, the host, voiced by an actor, appears and the early settlement of Kori forms around you. You learn of Corby’s very early history as it transforms from settlement, to village.

As someone not old enough to have seen it, one of the best moments of the experience comes not too long after when you see the steelworks begin to rise over the Corby skyline and tower over the old village.

You go from the old village straight into the works and are greeted by the Stewarts & Lloyds sign which glows brightly in the deep darkness.

This was where the experience truly shone.

Corby MP Lee Barron (left) and Chuck Middleton (right) having a go

One by one, each stage of the steelmaking process appears around you and is explained by people who actually did it.

For Steeltown Tales stories of people with lived experience relating to Corby steelmaking were captured and these are used in the experience which is brilliant for the atmosphere.

You both see and learn about the draglines, the blast furnaces, the Bessemer process and more and get a real sense of both what a well oiled machine it once was, and how dangerous it could be.

After each process is explained they stay in sight and once they’ve gone through it all, seeing everything working together in tandem is a very satisfying spectacle.

Up to six participants can do the experience at the same time

There’s a lot of interesting history to be learned from the experience, including the likes of Pipe Line Under The Ocean (PLUTO), a pipeline built following the Normandy landings to supply fuel for the allied forces.

Once you’ve learned of the works’ history, you learn of its decline and how the town fought to keep it open but to no avail.

In May 1979, the New Conservative Governments Minister, Sir Keith Joseph announced the closure of Corby Steelworks.

By the end of 1981, over 5,000 jobs had been lost from British Steel in Corby, and further cuts took the total loss to 11,000 jobs, leading to an unemployment rate of over 30 per cent.

Ian Cadwallader (left), Lee Barron MP (middle), and Joe Flavin (right)

Watching as the steelworks are torn down around you piece by piece, and hearing of the efforts to keep it open by the people who were there is a sorrowful experience but the story isn’t over.

After, you get to hear of Corby’s redevelopment and growth into what it is now, ending on what is a very optimistic note.

The experience is a must try for anyone who’s interested in what Corby’s all about.

The experience was created by Leicester-based organisation MBD in collaboration with The Core at Corby Cube.

Ian Cadwallader, head of Operations at MBD said: “We’ve done a lot of interviews with people who either have lived experiences or have some sort of connection, whether it’s a parent or a grandparent or family friend who worked in the steel industry because the whole purpose of this project is to capture heritage that’s at risk.

“Steelworking in Corby has been gone for a number years, so the people with the lived experiences are not around as much or are not capable of telling their stories so really what we want to do is be able to capture and preserve the stories of Corby’s steelmaking past and being able to present it to future generations and in a new, interesting, and novel way.

One by one, each stage of the steelmaking process appears around you and is explained by people who actually did it

“It’s something that’s going to engage people that probably aren’t going to be the normal people that engage with heritage material but also trying to engage those who are heritage experts but would not think that VR is something for them.

“All we’re really trying to do here is to bridge that gap because really the most amazing results for this would be having a mixed group of young people who don’t know anything about Corby’s steelmaking past and people who have got lived experiences of it, experiencing this together and then having a conversion afterwards, sparking the conversation around the history, the present, and the future of what Corby is.”

Joe Flavin, director of The Core at Corby Cube, said: “The experience that we have today is a really gentle, passive way to experience something really different and tell your unique story in 15 minutes or so, it’s a really nice little project.

“It’s wonderful, I think it’s really great. I’m not born and bred Corby but I’ve been here six years and it gives you a really good understanding of where Corby came from and how it was built up. I think it’s a magical experience, really beautiful.

The launch event last weekend (Saturday, July 20) was held prior to the official opening and saw attendance from a few select VIPs including Corby MP Lee Barron.

Mr Barron said: “It’s a great experience. It certainly gives a history in terms of what makes Corby today what it is today and the people of Corby and their spirit and what they went through at that time and how it’s grown and differed ever since and I think it’s just a brilliant tribute to Corby’s history and that past we now inherit, the future we now build - that’s a famous saying for the Labour movement and I think it’s appropriate for tonight.”

Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “I thought it was absolutely brilliant. I was starting my apprenticeship in the year the works announced it was closing, 1979, and as somebody from Corby we thought there was no future whatsoever.

“Seeing the works grow and then close and then the town grow again, what we saw today, that virtual reality was just absolutely brilliant and at points I was in tears because it was about what makes Corby special and different and I’d urge everybody to go along to the Savoy theatre and take part in the virtual experience, it’s absolutely wonderful.”

The Steel Town Tales VR Experience will be running at the Savoy Cinema until Sunday, August 18.Tickets are available to book on The Core’s website.