Steel tubing made in Kettering at heart of V&A's annual designer centrepiece Christmas tree

Precision-engineered steel tubing made in Kettering has helped a spectacular Christmas tree be created for one of London’s most prestigious museums.

Victoria and Albert Museum’s Christmas tree showcases cutting-edge tube bending technology perfected at Cooney Marine International based on Telford Way Industrial Estate.

The V&A’s (Victoria and Albert Museum) shimmering 5m-high Christmas tree installation All Lit Up! was created by artist Anna Lomax in conjunction with Kettering’s Cooney Marine.

Cooney Marine’s industrial skill and expertise form the heart of the ‘playful’ design for the V&A’s annual festive sculpture.

James Cooney, MD of Cooney Marine International Ltd, said: “We were really pleased when we were contacted to be part of the project. We have been involved in several stainless steel sculptures before but never anything like this. The design really showcases what we can do.”

Steel tubes were twisted into the design for the one-of-a-kind design combining innovative manufacturing techniques with creative artistry.

The tree’s defining feature—a smooth, decreasing spiral structure—was achieved using a unique three-dimensional tube bending machine available only in the UK at Cooney

Marine. This advanced equipment is renowned for its ability to create freeform shapes for world-class marine applications such as precision mirror-polished handrails to luxury super-

yacht quality and architectural projects – essential in delivering the unconventional and seamless texture and design of All Lit Up!

Ms Lomax said: “It's an honour to be invited to design the 2025 V&A Christmas Tree adding to the line of amazing designers that have had the opportunity before me. My design for the 2025 V&A Christmas Tree uses the iconic V&A dome columns as a starting point but giving them an actual playful twist, embodying the 'Christmas Spirit' though a spectacle of light.”

Visitors can see the stunning seasonal sculpture for free until Sunday, January 5, 2025 in the V&A’s Cromwell Road entrance.

Meneesha Kellay, V&A senior curator, added: “Delighting visitors with her playful site-specific response, Anna has taken inspiration from the iconic columns in our grand entrance as well as Prince Albert, Victoria’s beloved husband, who popularised the idea of the traditional Christmas tree in this country."

For more information about artist and designer Anna Lomax go to https://annalomax.com/.

To find out more about the V&A’s annual Christmas tree designs click here.