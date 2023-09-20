Steam fans expected as locomotive set to travel through Northamptonshire
Clun Castle will pass over the Harringworth Viaduct
Steam fans will be able to catch a glimpse of a famous locomotive when it passes through the county this weekend (Saturday, September 23).
A train hauled by Clun Castle is due to use the historic Harringworth Viaduct on its way to Melton Mowbray and back.
Scheduled for a lunchtime slot, the steam train will travel across the viaduct topped and tailed by a Class 37 diesel unit.
GWR 4073 Class No. 7029 Clun Castle is a 4-6-0 steam locomotive.