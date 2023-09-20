News you can trust since 1897
Steam fans expected as locomotive set to travel through Northamptonshire

Clun Castle will pass over the Harringworth Viaduct
By Alison Bagley
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Steam fans will be able to catch a glimpse of a famous locomotive when it passes through the county this weekend (Saturday, September 23).

A train hauled by Clun Castle is due to use the historic Harringworth Viaduct on its way to Melton Mowbray and back.

Scheduled for a lunchtime slot, the steam train will travel across the viaduct topped and tailed by a Class 37 diesel unit.

GWR 4073 Class No. 7029 Clun Castle is a 4-6-0 steam locomotive.

