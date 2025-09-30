State-of-the-art £1.5m pharmacy opens in Kettering town centre for prescriptions, consultations, vaccinations and perfume
As well as a dispensary, the state-of-the-art pharmacy Thursfields Pharmacy in Dalkeith Place has been designed to provide patients access to a host of medical services, complete with a suite of consulting rooms.
Replacing their much smaller premises in School Lane, the newly-remodelled shop, dispensary and rooms for face-to-face consultations, have seen the former Cobley’s store completely refurbished.
Thursfields Pharmacy managing director Mr Baboo Patel said: “NHS services are evolving and we want to create something for the town, a space that will be future proof.
"In this shop we can provide flu and Covid vaccinations, weight management advice, ear syringing and a travel clinic. There’s a lot of emphasis on clinical services, taking the strain off GPs.”
A large shop floor sells the usual array of medical items and also specialises in perfumes, with prescriptions sorted and managed by a £300,000 robotic system nicknamed ‘Medibot’.
The system allows boxed medicine to be sorted by machine onto shelves and automatically sorts the products.
On this, Mr Patel added: “It saves hours. In the evening we can load it up. During the night it sorts it and optimises shelf space.
Alongside Medibot, a £200,000 machine will prepare and pack bespoke blister packs for patients, a mechanised task currently performed by hand that will free up staff members.
Customers can access the traditional Kettering high street store in Dalkeith Place – between Silver Street and Horsemarket – whilst an entrance off School Lane allows patients to access a suite of treatment rooms.
Their winter vaccination programme begins on Wednesday, October 1, with fully-trained staff from Thursfields Pharmacy taking on the task. People can book online or scan a QR code.
Finally, Mr Patel said: “I’m delighted with the new facilities. This is the first comprehensive set up in Kettering – a £1.5m investment.”
The new centre will employ six to eight members of staff and provide health advice and services to thousands, easing the burden on GPs and hospitals.
Pharmacist Jonathan Thursfield added: “The plan will provide the best service for the people of Kettering.”
Thursfields has two other branches in Gold Street, Kettering and Corporation Street, Corby.