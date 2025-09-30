State-of-the-art £1.5m pharmacy opens in Kettering town centre for prescriptions, consultations, vaccinations and perfume

A Northamptonshire pharmacy chain has opened a newly renovated £1.5m branch in the heart of Kettering town centre.

As well as a dispensary, the state-of-the-art pharmacy Thursfields Pharmacy in Dalkeith Place has been designed to provide patients access to a host of medical services, complete with a suite of consulting rooms.

Replacing their much smaller premises in School Lane, the newly-remodelled shop, dispensary and rooms for face-to-face consultations, have seen the former Cobley’s store completely refurbished.

Thursfields Pharmacy managing director Mr Baboo Patel said: “NHS services are evolving and we want to create something for the town, a space that will be future proof.

Thursfields Pharmacy in Dalkeith Place, Kettering town centre /National World

"In this shop we can provide flu and Covid vaccinations, weight management advice, ear syringing and a travel clinic. There’s a lot of emphasis on clinical services, taking the strain off GPs.”

A large shop floor sells the usual array of medical items and also specialises in perfumes, with prescriptions sorted and managed by a £300,000 robotic system nicknamed ‘Medibot’.

The system allows boxed medicine to be sorted by machine onto shelves and automatically sorts the products.

On this, Mr Patel added: “It saves hours. In the evening we can load it up. During the night it sorts it and optimises shelf space.

Thursfields Pharmacy in Dalkeith Place, Kettering town centre /National World

Alongside Medibot, a £200,000 machine will prepare and pack bespoke blister packs for patients, a mechanised task currently performed by hand that will free up staff members.

Customers can access the traditional Kettering high street store in Dalkeith Place – between Silver Street and Horsemarket – whilst an entrance off School Lane allows patients to access a suite of treatment rooms.

Their winter vaccination programme begins on Wednesday, October 1, with fully-trained staff from Thursfields Pharmacy taking on the task. People can book online or scan a QR code.

Finally, Mr Patel said: “I’m delighted with the new facilities. This is the first comprehensive set up in Kettering – a £1.5m investment.”

Thursfields Pharmacy in Dalkeith Place, Kettering town centre with treatment and consulting rooms with Mr Baboo Patel/National World

The new centre will employ six to eight members of staff and provide health advice and services to thousands, easing the burden on GPs and hospitals.

Pharmacist Jonathan Thursfield added: “The plan will provide the best service for the people of Kettering.”

Thursfields has two other branches in Gold Street, Kettering and Corporation Street, Corby.