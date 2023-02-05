Residents of a Wellingborough supported housing unit for adults with disabilities, who launched a petition to protect their carers, have spoken of their concerns.

Da Vinci Court residents fear a move to agency staff for their care needs would cause a lack of continuity and stability.

Those living in the complex do so with help from staff and are concerned that adverse changes have not been adequately considered by North Northants Council’s Care Provider Services Strategy.

Aran Whiting

A consultation – Transforming North Northamptonshire Council’s Adult Social Care Provider Services - has been held, with results yet to be revealed.

Petition organiser Aran Whiting, 32, who has cerebral palsy and is a wheelchair user, said: “They need to stop going on about policies and start treating us like human beings.

”I wrote to Peter Bone because having carers that we trust is very important. The council sent a survey to us that some of the clients couldn't understand. Some of the staff haven't even been told of the changes. I am concerned that the staff we work with on a professional and on a trustworthy basis will be taken away from us.

"We have worked closely with some of the staff for many years. I'm not happy to have anyone carry out my care. I don't tell my personal business to everyone.

"The whole point of assisted living is so people who need a bit more support can live as independently as possible, but with the council looking into changing long-term support services, it is not going to have the impact that they want it to have – except to upset service users and staff.”

Presenting the petition in the House of Commons, MP for Wellingborough Peter Bone said: “I rise to present a petition, the lead petitioner being Mr Aran Whiting. It is a rather unusual petition in that it supports what North Northamptonshire Council is doing and does not want any change.”

Using formal language, the ‘humble’ petition of the residents of Da Vinci Court, Wellingborough, states that ‘the petitioners believe that the care needs of Da Vinci Court residents have not been adequately considered in North Northamptonshire Unitary Council’s Care Provider Services Strategy’ and that their needs cannot be ‘adequately met by agency staff due to a lack of continuity and stability for service users’.

The petition continues: “Wherefore your petitioners pray that your honourable House urges the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to work with North Northamptonshire Unitary Council to consider the concerns of the petitioners and ensure that measures are implemented to protect the quality of care the residents of Da Vinci Court receive.”

Aran has lived at Da Vinci Court since December 2013 and values the staff working on site from the office.

He said: “The petition was my idea because the council have no idea what we have to go through. I like to make plans on my support time but find it hard to as things are never guaranteed. They want to take away in-house care from Da Vinci and for us to use different care agencies. I would not want the on-site office to be taken away, this would mean no continuity with support. Workers or people we don't know would have to travel to get to us.

“Some of the clients wouldn't cope without an office – that's one of the reasons why they moved in. From a personal point of view I have so many hurdles to overcome as a disabled person I don't think the government are looking at us as individuals. Care companies go on about professional boundaries which is understandable, but you still need to know them to a certain level to be able to trust them. Personal-centred care does matter, it isn't just about getting the job done.

“I feel if the council go ahead with the proposals in 2024 it will only make the situation worse for us. We find it hard to plan things now so don't need any more changes to happen.

“Our current team leader is fantastic and the usual staff are good but with them looking into changing things with adult social care and as a service user I don't want trust to be lost.”

NNC say they want to improve services inherited from the now defunct Northamptonshire County Council.

Cllr Helen Harrison, Executive Member for Adults Health and Wellbeing, said: “I am delighted that residents of Da Vinci Court have taken the time to make their views heard.

“North Northamptonshire Council has recently undertaken a consultation regarding the proposed Transformation Strategy for Provider Services. The consultation closed on January 15, 2023, and the consultation responses are currently being analysed and considered. The strategy sets out the direction of travel that was recommended for the transformation of care support services provided directly by the council.

“The feedback we received through the consultation and from people that receive services is very important to us and whilst the final design of each service is not included in the strategy document, it has always been the council’s intention to consult with people that use particular services, staff and carers to inform the final design of the services.