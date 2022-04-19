Start over at free Rushden disability Northants County cricket sessions

Young people living with disabilities in the county are being invited to join a new free youth club that is based around regular, competitive cricket.

Starting on Friday, April 22, at the Pemberton Centre in Rushden, weekly Super 1s cricket sessions for those aged between 12 and 25 will take place from 6 to 7pm.

The sessions will be run by the Steelbacks in the Community team, who are the recreational cricket department of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

Super 1s is coming to Rushden, Northampton and Corby

Pratik Rachh, the Steelbacks disability cricket development officer, said: “Super 1s is an exciting venture and we are pleased to be working closely with both the Lord’s Taverners and also the YIP group organised by Jackie Ackroyd that meets regularly at the Pemberton Centre.”

Super 1s activities are run in partnership with long established cricket charity, The Lord’s Taverners, but it’s not all about cricket.

The creation of community cricket hubs where young people can receive coaching will give participants the chance to compete against their peers and enjoy the benefits of playing sport.

Mr Rachh said: “It’s more of a youth club linked to the game and sessions will also incorporate some life skills.

“Through the winter we have been delivering taster sessions across the county and now the sessions are going to start.”

In May further hubs will open in Northampton at the County Ground on Monday evenings and at the Maplefields Academy in Corby on Wednesday evenings in June.