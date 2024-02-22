Stanwick Lakes holds ceremony to remember 17 airmen killed in mid-air collision over Irthlingborough 80 years ago

A remembrance ceremony commemorating the lives of 17 American airmen killed in an air crash 80 years ago has been held at Stanwick Lakes.

The ceremony – 80 years to the day - marks the anniversary of a mid-air collision that occurred between two B17 Flying Fortress aircraft on February 22, 1944.

The aircraft – one from 303rd Bombardment Group at Molesworth and one from 384th Bombardment Group at Grafton Underwood – were forming in the skies above Irthlingborough in preparation for a bombing mission over Germany as part of ‘Operation Argument’ – an Allied Forces operation for bombing of targets in occupied Europe which included cities, factories, aircraft manufacturers, shipyards and military facilities.

While getting into formation, the two aircraft collided mid-air, killing all but three airmen who parachuted to safety.

Part of the crash site was in an area that is now part of Stanwick Lakes.

Stanwick Lakes volunteers John Abbott and Andy Dyks have led the research into the incident, uncovering details of the crash and the airmen, as well as uncovering memories and recollections from local people of the collision.

The ceremony of remembrance was attended by 501st Combat Support Wing Commander Colonel Landon Phillips and local dignitaries from surrounding towns and villages, including Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire Air Vice Marshall White, and Vice Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Brigadier Tim Seal.

Col Landon Phillips said: “It’s truly humbling to be here today to pay a very special tribute to those 17 American airmen who tragically lost their lives 80 years ago.

"I’m honoured to stand alongside our UK partners in remembrance and grateful for those who have been kind enough to host us.

"Your commitment to cherishing the memory of our fallen wingmen is a testament to our two countries’ long-standing special relationship and reinforces the bond between our great nations.”

Attendees gathered for a short private service, the reading of a poem originally written by a local young girl, present as the time of the incident.

The Honour Guard were given the order to post colours, followed by Taps to accompany the laying of a memorial wreath and a salute.

Mayor of Irthlingborough, Cllr Ethan Hopkinson, added: “It is an honour to remember the brave men of the 303rd and 384th Bombardment Groups of the United States Air Force who so tragically lost their lives on 22nd February 1944.

"On behalf of the people of Irthlingborough, I express our heartfelt gratitude to the men who lost their lives that day, and all our American friends, who

sacrificed so much, arm in arm with our own countrymen, during World War 2 in pursuit of the freedom we enjoy today.

"In gracious, glorious, and eternal memory.”

The ceremony was a private service, but marks the start of the accompanying exhibit opening to the public exhibition being held in the visitor centre at Stanwick Lakes.

Running from February 23 until March 3, with free admission, the exhibit will display the artifacts and the historic stories of the time and the collision.

Stanwick Lakes invites visitors to attend and to learn about the longer-term heritage project to fundraise for a permanent memorial on site.

Nadia Norman, heritage co-ordinator at Stanwick Lakes, said: “The B-17 collision in 1944 is such a significant event in local history, and it was important to us that we were able to remember and commemorate the airmen on the 80th anniversary of the crash.

"A permanent memorial here at Stanwick Lakes will help tell the story of self-sacrifice and bravery of our Allied Forces.

"It will be a lasting legacy that shows our communities had and still have a special relationship with US air bases in the local area.”

Thanks go to the dedicated Stanwick Lakes volunteers who have worked compassionately on the facts and context around the history of the B17 incident, to curate and bring the exhibition to life.

More information on the local history of the time, the tragic event and the exhibition will be available via www.stanwicklakes.org.uk.

80th anniversary of B17 military aircraft collision A wreath being laid at the special ceremony held at Stanwick Lakes

80th anniversary of B17 military aircraft collision Colonel Landon Phillips, Commander 501st Combat Support Wing US Air Force and volunteer Del Ratcliffe

80th anniversary of B17 military aircraft collision The exhibition will be open from tomorrow (February 23)

80th anniversary of B17 military aircraft collision Posting the Colours - US Air Force Honor Guard