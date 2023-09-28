News you can trust since 1897
Stanion School celebrate being crowned reading champions for second year running

The reading challenge is a competition that Corby Library holds each year during the summer holidays
By Callum Faulds
Published 28th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:26 BST
Stanion Church of England Primary School has had a great start to the new academic year by winning the Corby Library Reading Challenge for the second year running.

The reading challenge is a competition that Corby Library holds each year during the summer holidays, in which they encourage children to take part in the Summer Reading Challenge, and then track which schools have the most children taking part.

Upon completing the reading challenge each summer, children receive a medal and a certificate, and collect stickers, and the school with the highest proportion of children finishing the challenge wins a trophy.

Receiving the trophy, which the school keep for the yearReceiving the trophy, which the school keep for the year
Corby Library had the trophy engraved and presented it to Stanion on Thursday, September 14.

A spokesman for Stanion Church of England Primary School said: "We are delighted to win the Summer Reading Challenge for the second year in a row.

“Developing a passion for reading is one of our main aims at Stanion Primary School which we work on daily and so knowing that 88.8 per cent of our children took part in and finished the challenge makes us incredibly proud.

“The children loved being presented with the trophy and I know it will give them the motivation to compete again next year."

School Librarian, Mrs Findlay and Maxmilian Robinson, Customer Advisor at Corby LibrarySchool Librarian, Mrs Findlay and Maxmilian Robinson, Customer Advisor at Corby Library
Posting on their Facebook page, Corby Library said: “Thank you to all of the schools and children taking part, we hope you had loads of fun.”

To find out more information visit the Corby Library website.

