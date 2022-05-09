Stand Up For Ukraine at Kettering Arts Centre fundraising night

A fistful of comedic talent will take to a Kettering stage on Wednesday, May 11, to raise the roof and raise much-needed funds for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The five comics have all waived their fees to help refugee families fleeing the war with Russia with the ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ charity gig at Kettering Arts Centre at St Andrew’s Church.

As well as a night of laughs, local businesses have donated prizes to a bumper fundraising raffle at the event that starts at 8pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The night of comedy is to help those affected by the war in Ukraine .

Kettering Arts Centre manager Rev Tom Houston said: “As with most of us, Kettering Arts Centre has been unsure how to support those in Ukraine in this terrible situation.

“However, if President Zelensky can go from comedian to global figurehead, we thought we could stand up and stand with the people of Ukraine.

“Some of our favourite arts centre comedians have amazingly offered to donate their time and skills to bring a unique event aiming is to raise much needed funds, particularly for refugee families fleeing war in Ukraine.

“We have five top comedians, who are waiving their fee to perform, so 100 per cent of ticket sales will go to those caught up in the Ukraine crisis. We will also have a raffle with many business in the area donating top prizes.

The comedians on the bill are Master of Ceremonies Mary Bourke, veteran funnyman Sol Bernstein, English Comedian of the Year Josh Pugh, ‘twee’ comedian James Dowdeswell and festival favourite Noel James.

Mr Houston added: “Come along and watch an unforgettable night of stand up comedy and help raise money for the crisis in Ukraine. We would like to show how generous the people of Kettering and surrounding areas can be.”

The event starts at 8pm on Wednesday. It is recommended that ticket holders are aged 14 and above.

There will be a licensed bar and all seats are unreserved.