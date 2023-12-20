Bosses say £2 tickets will carry on until June .. but December promise depends on more talks

PM Rishi Sunak promised another year of cheap bus fares in Northampton — but operators Stagecoach are only committed to "at least June 2024"

Northampton’s biggest bus operator warned the Government’s promise of cheap bus fares until the end of 2024 is not a done deal.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in October that the £2 cap on single journeys will continue through to December 31, 2024, knocking up to 70 per cent off the cost of some cross-county tickets until after the General Election.

But Stagecoach bosses this week announced they were only currently committed to keeping the cap in place until “at least June” on its services in Northamptonshire while negotiations continue with the Department of Transport over funding deals for the second half of the year.

The surprise announcement by Claire Miles, the company’s chief executive said: “We are delighted to continue our participation in the £2 fare offer until at least the end of June 2024, giving more people the chance to see where the bus can take them.”

“Around 10 million people in England live within walking distance of one of our bus stops, so we’re hoping that people will take the opportunity to get out of their cars and give the bus a try for the bargain price of just £2 for a single ticket.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach later added: “Whilst the scheme has been extended to December 2024, participating operators have only agreed funding deals with the Department for Transport for the first six months of the year at this time.

“Further discussions for the second half of the year are underway and we look forward to confirming our ongoing participation beyond June 2024 as soon as possible.”

The £2 maximum for single bus journeys was introduced in January 2023 in response to the growing cost of living crisis. It was set to run only until March but extended to June 30 and then October 31 — after which the cap would rise to £2.50.