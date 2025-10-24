Stagecoach responds to residents' frustrations about slashed bus services - says 'complaints about reliability' forced changes to Irthlingborough route

Stagecoach bosses have responded to claims about the bus route affecting passengers near Crow Hill, Irthlingborough by saying removing some ‘deviations’ was necessary to maintain ‘a more reliable service’.

The change means those who use the 50 bus to go to Rushden are unable to do so without a stop, which affects many residents who commute using the service.

A Stagecoach Midlands spokesman said: “Service 50 previously served the Crow Hill area of Irthlingborough. Given it is such a long route through to Bedford, and with increasingly unpredictable levels of congestion on the A6 on the section through to Kettering, we have received complaints about reliability.

"We have therefore taken decisions to protect the overall level of service on the route but removed some of the deviations (including Crow Hill, Highfield Road and Kettering railway station) in order to offer a more reliable service.

A meeting was held at the Community Centre in Fettledine Road, Irthlingborough on October 17 Image: Google Maps

“By extending service 48 into Crow Hill, we’ve been able to maintain an hourly service, provide links to both Kettering and Wellingborough railway stations, and also provide a Sunday service the area didn't previously have, which we have received some positive comments from residents about.”

Changes were brought in by Stagecoach on September 21, with the 48 and 50 services being reduced, meaning they no longer take passengers from Crow Hill to Rushden, Rushden Lakes and Higham Ferrers.

The only announcement of the change was displayed in select windows of the affected number 48 and 50 services.

A meeting on October 17 was attended by Corby and East Northants MP, Lee Barron, and representatives from North Northamptonshire Council, however there were no representatives of Stagecoach Midlands, the company that runs the service.

The Stagecoach spokesman added: “Links from Crow Hill to and from Huxlow School have been maintained on both the 45 service and the 48 service. We appreciate the re-routing of service 50 has caused some concern among those travelling to Rushden from Crow Hill, which is no longer possible in terms of a direct journey without a change of bus.

"Feedback we’ve continued to receive from residents in the area, since the 50 was re-routed to serve this area a few years back, was for the direct link to Wellingborough to be restored - which we have now been able to do.

"We’re happy to discuss further with colleagues at North Northamptonshire Council.”