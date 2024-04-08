Staff evacuated from part of Kettering General Hospital after chemical spill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters are at the scene of a chemical spillage that took place at Kettering General Hospital this afternoon.

Three crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service have been in attendance at the site.

The spillage took place in an area of the hospital complex that is not accessed by patients, with some staff evacuated.

Kettering General Hospital

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: “We are currently at Kettering General Hospital to assist with a small chemical spillage.

“The service was called by the hospital just after 2pm, and three crews are currently on scene to assist in making the scene safe.

“A quantity of the liquid substance is currently contained in a non-patient area of the hospital.

“No-one is injured and staff in the affected area have been evacuated while crews assess how to make the scene safe and safely dispose of the chemical substance.

“The fire service is working with the hospital to ensure minimal disruption to staff but will remain on site until the scene is safe.”