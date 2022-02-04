Staff at Wellingborough care home praised after tumble dryer fire

Bosses at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service have praised staff at a Wellingborough care home for their actions after one of their tumble dryers burst into flames on January 27.

Dukes Court Residential Care Home in Northampton Road had an 'exemplary fire safety plan and training' that kicked in when the fire was discovered.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were then able to completely extinguish the flames using two hose reel jets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tumble dryer

A positive pressure ventilation fan then helped to clear the smoke and enable residents to return to their rooms.

The fire service is now urging others to regularly review their own fire safety plans and procedures to ensure that they are up to date and meet with regulations.

Heidi Smith, home manager at Dukes Court Residential Home, said: “The high standard of training we equip our staff with meant no time was wasted and everyone knew their role which was key in the control of the situation, thankfully resulting in minimal damage to the home and very little disruption to our residents.”

A spokesman for Avery Healthcare said: “We have a robust fire safety and prevention training programme and the correct fire equipment in our homes which is paramount to everyone’s safety, and we are very proud of the swift response taken by the team at Dukes Court.”

Staff from Dukes Court called 999 when they were alerted to the fire, that started in an industrial tumble dryer in the ground floor laundry room.

The home has accommodation which is set over three floors with 55 residents currently being cared for.

A sprinkler system was also fitted at the residential care home and proved its worth by containing the fire to the laundry room with the damage confined to one tumble dryer.

Business owners have been reminded that all staff must be made aware of the plans and know exactly what is required of them should an incident occur, as happened at Dukes Court.

Firefighter Joseph Grimes, from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, was in charge of the incident. He said: “The sprinkler system and the staff’s fire safety training really made a difference to this incident which, without those measures in place, could have resulted in more disruption to the residents and a lot more damage to the property.

“Fire safety is a fundamental responsibility of business owners and in the care sector, they have an additional responsibility to often vulnerable residents. I would like to thank the staff at Dukes Court for following their fire safety procedures quickly and effectively. This ensured the safety of their residents and colleagues and enabled us to do our job efficiently.”

John Pratt, protection team leader at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: “This incident is a reminder of the importance of maintaining high standards when it comes to fire safety, especially in a residential property housing vulnerable people, some with limited mobility. A thorough fire safety plan and a sprinkler system will save lives, protect property and minimise any interruption to the business.”

“The staff at Dukes Court had obviously received thorough fire safety training and knew exactly what was required to keep their residents safe and we urge any other business owners to ensure adequate fire safety measures are in place to safeguard people and property, and to comply with fire safety legislation.”