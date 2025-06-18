Staff at Oundle's Talbot Hotel scoop four awards

The go-getting team at The Talbot Hotel in Oundle have scooped no less than four coveted accolades at parent company The Coaching Inn Group’s annual black- tie awards.

The event was attended by more than thee hundred people and was staged in Lincoln.

The multi award-winning company employs over 1,500 and has thirty-four other hotels and coaching inn in market towns across the country.

While Pip Green was named Deputy Manager of the Year, her colleague Kyra Cook was announced as Supporting Person of the Year, Tara Howell was named Kitchen Team Member of the Year and Reception Supervisor Gail Fowler was named Hero of the Year.

The winning team at The Talbot in Oundle. Pictured are Kyra Cook, Gail Fowler, Pip Green and Tara Howell. Image: Coaching Inn Group

“We could not believe our ears when our names went on being called out,” said Pip who has worked in a number of areas in the catering and hospitality industry and joined the Talbot team eighteen months ago.

Group Chief Operating Officer Adam Charity said it was not often that so many awards had been won by team members from the same hotel and he was delighted that their hard work and great enthusiasm for their roles had been officially recognised.