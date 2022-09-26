Staff and pupils at Gretton school say a fond farewell to popular headteacher

Jane MacDonald

Staff and pupils at Gretton Primary Academy have said a fond farewell to a headteacher who retired after eight years in the role.

Jane MacDonald had been principal at the school since 2014 after acting as vice principal at Oakley Vale School.

During her time as principal, Jane helped ensure all students experienced a high standard of education and had access to exciting enrichment activities.

Julia Dickinson

She has been a valued member of the community and has built fond relationships with those such as the Chirpy Chicks Pre-School, Gretton Parish Council and the two local churches.

Jane said: “I have enjoyed many successes whilst leading Gretton and this is thanks to the wonderful children and the high calibre of staff that I have worked with.

“I have learnt that to be a successful leader you need to surround yourself with great people and that is exactly what I have done over the years.

“I am proud to have worked with a very dedicated and strong team of professionals, both at the school and trust level, who have been fantastically supportive and focused on delivering the highest quality education for the children of Gretton. I will miss all of them as I move on.”

Julia Dickinson has been appointed as the new associate principal of Gretton Primary Academy for the new academic year.

Ms Dickinson was previously vice principal at Beanfield Primary School and has worked alongside many staff members at Gretton Primary Academy during her time with the Brooke Weston Trust.

Julia said: “I feel very privileged to have been given the opportunity to take on the role as associate principal at Gretton and to be able to build on the success of the school under Jane’s MacDonald’s leadership.

“Gretton is a fantastic school which is very highly thought of in its community and beyond and I am looking forward to getting to know the staff, children, and families I’ll be working with.