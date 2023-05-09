St Andrew's Church of England Primary School in Kettering rated inadequate by Ofsted due to safeguarding issues

A school rated outstanding in one area and good in three others has been graded inadequate overall after Ofsted inspectors found safeguarding problems.

St Andrew’s Church of England Primary School in Kettering said the assessment was not a ‘fair judgement’ and the regulator will return shortly to reinspect it after it visited in January.

The school’s pupils’ development was rated outstanding and its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and early years provision were rated as good.

But its leadership and management was found to be inadequate after they found problems ensuring safeguarding was effective.

It said leaders ‘did not fully understand, or follow, their legal duties in relation to exclusions and suspensions’ and had used suspension ‘unlawfully’.

They were found to have been ‘too often careless in their approach to safeguarding pupils’ who might have been at risk of harm.

But they also found they had ensured learning to read was a ‘priority’, that pupils developed a love of reading and that other programmes at the Grafton Street school were ‘well planned and sequenced’.

The school’s staff were found to ‘share the same level of high ambition for pupils’ with special needs. Pupils celebrated different faiths and cultures and were ‘very clear that everyone is welcome’ at the school.

Ben Arnell, the school’s headteacher, said of the inadequate rating: “Ultimately, we do not think this a fair judgement of our school and we do not feel that it in any way reflects our brilliant children and our school community.

"Just as an example, in the Ofsted parent survey, 100 per cent of parents told them that their child was happy and 98 per cent said they felt that their child was safe in our school.

“Whilst we are always very open and listen to all feedback, we had some concerns about how the inspectors came to some of the conclusions that they did.

"We have already spent much time and energy challenging Ofsted’s findings through their complaints process, and we are grateful that they will be returning to the school shortly so we can show how we have addressed the concerns that they raised.”

The school was found to have catered ‘exceptionally well’ for pupils’ personal development. Children had been taking part in community litter picking and visiting local care homes.

Mr Arnell added: “All of us at St Andrews’s are fully committed to continually improving the quality of provision for our children at every level.