SSAFA The Armed Forces Charity, Northamptonshire branch - Sir James Gildea Awards 2024 winners announced
The Sir James Gilea award is named after Colonel Sir James Gildea, who founded the Soldiers' and Sailors' Families Association in 1885 when the secondary expeditionary force set sail for Egypt in February of that year.
Later in 1919, it became the Soldiers', Sailors' & Airmen's Families Association (SSAFA) that we know today.
The award is presented to those volunteers who have shown exceptional contribution and commitment to SSAFA's activities and values both locally and globally.
This year, awards were presented to Mrs Sue Walters one of our valued caseworkers and Mrs Sarah Nugent one of our main fundraisers. Awards will also be forwarded to Mrs Carol Brady another caseworker, and Mr Jason Nugent also a fundraiser.
Our caseworkers visit our Armed Forces community to work out what type of help they need. Next, they find the right sources of support and arrange for clients to access it. This might be funds for special equipment for someone with a disability, adaptations to a property so an older client can remain at home or funds for a rental deposit. Caseworkers also sign-post clients onto specialist local services for advice on benefits, housing, mental health, debt and even finding work.
Our Community Engagement Volunteers raise awareness of SSAFA the armed forces charity within the local community by networking with businesses, or by organising and attending local events to raise money for the local branch.
If you would like to become a volunteer for SSAFA, or make a donation please visit our website www.ssafa.org.uk/Northamptonshire.