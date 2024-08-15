Spray can spree ends with police search for mystery grafitti 'artist' accused of criminal damage in Rushden
A man believed to have painted graffiti on to two buildings in Rushden is being sought by police.
Officers investigating criminal damage caused to two buildings in Newton Road have issued an image of a man they wish to speak to.
Between 3.15pm and 3.45pm on Sunday, August 11, graffiti was painted onto the buildings in Newton Road.
Northants Police believe the man pictured may have information about the incident and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.