Spooky Corby golden pumpkin hunt could win you a scarily good prize this Halloween

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Ghouls and boys will be able to enjoy an action-packed weekend when a pop-up pumpkin patch opens in Corby this October.

Iron Pit Woods at the Holiday Inn Corby - Kettering will host their first Halloween-themed event at their 18-hole woodland themed adventure golf course.

As well as a game of mini-golf, customers can pick their own pumpkin in the site’s woodlands with an extra incentive of a golden pumpkin for one lucky customer to find.

Jamie Jackson, woodland manager, said: ““After a busy and successful summer welcoming over 6,000 visitors we have decided to launch a pumpkin picking event.

Iron Pit Woods will host a spooktacular pumpkin hunt in Corby/Iron Pit WoodsIron Pit Woods will host a spooktacular pumpkin hunt in Corby/Iron Pit Woods
"This our first time hosting pumpkin picking at Iron Pit Woods Adventure. Families can explore our woodland and pick one of our 100 pumpkins that have been hidden in the woods.

"There is a chance to find a hidden golden pumpkin each day to win a fantastic prize for the family.”

For £5 people will get a round of 18-hole woodland-themed adventure golf and the opportunity to a pick a pumpkin. Whoever finds the golden pumpkin will win a prize.

The event, suitable for all ages, takes place October 26 and 27. Pre booking is required.

Go to https://ironpitwoodsadventure.co.uk/bank-holiday

