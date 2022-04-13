Splash cash at Desborough firefighters' charity car wash

A team of Desborough firefighters will use their hoses to raise money for charity this weekend when they hold a pop-up car wash at the fire station in King Street.

The five crew members are inviting people to drop into the fire station on Saturday, April 16, from 10am to 4pm. Size is no obstacle – from lorries to bikes they will make it shine.

All proceeds go to The Firefighters Charity to support the service’s staff and their families with physical, mental and social wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firefighters held a car was in October last year

Mel Barker, Simon Bott, Ian Jarvis, Garry Hodgkins and Neil Hale are hoping to raise as much as possible.

Mr Jarvis said: “Please come along and support us – you can bring your car, van, minibus, bike or even a lorry. We are hoping to reach the £500 mark.”

As a treat for the children, the fire engine will be used for the water to rinse the cars.