Spitfire flypast promised at 1940s-themed Geddington village fete with parades, cakes and dog show

For the first time in more than 20 years, Geddington residents will celebrate summer with a traditional all-day 1940s-themed village fete complete with dog show.

To kick off packed day of festivities on Sunday, June 25, there will be a fancy-dress procession to the playing fields led by ‘Eleanor’ the Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade fire engine.

Visitors have been urged to keep their eyes peeled for a Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial – the flypast time of which will be revealed in the show’s programme.

The Eleanor Cross - with inset file photo of a Spitfire

A spokesman for the revived show said: “We are pleased to announce a fun-filled day at the 1940s-themed Geddington Summer Fete and Fun Dog Show.

"Bring your furry friends along to participate in our exciting Fun Dog Show, where they can showcase their talents and compete for prizes – plus they can have a go at our fun agility course."

The day kicks off at 11am with a parade from the Fire Station/Youth Club in Grafton Road, past the historic Eleanor Cross and over the bridge to the playing fields.

As well as activities, entertainment, refreshments, sideshows, games and face painting stalls there will be selling a wide range of arts and crafts, with everything from jewellery to toys.

Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade's engine 'Eleanor' will parade through the village

Visitors will be able to take part in a duck race, buying a numbered entrant in the hope it is first past the post down the river through the village.

In addition to the fancy dress competition there’s the ‘best Victoria sponge’ contest for older bakers, cupcake decoration for youngsters and a flower competition for gardeners of all ages showcasing their best ‘garden flowers in a jam jar’.

The spokesman said: “E﻿ntertainment-wise we are delighted to have a few special guests including 'Jeep Johnson' performing a selection of 40s and 50s jazz standards.

"Also in keeping with our theme, we will be joined by The Blitz Dancers who will be dancing and entertaining to 1930s/40s music”.

Geddington Volunteer Fire Brigade will be bringing a ‘battle of the brook’ tug-o-war competition with a north versus south challenge – and providing a beer tent and BBQ.