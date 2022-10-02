Spirit of Corby vote reaches half way point and there's still time to cast your ballot
The award sponsors have also been announced by Corby Town Council
Thousands of people have already voted for their favourite nominee in the Spirit of Corby Awards.
There are ten categories in the awards which celebrate the best of Corby.
Nominations closed earlier this month before online voting opened.
Locals have until Wednesday, October 5 to vote for those who they feel have made a difference to the community.
Corby firms that have kindly helped fund the awards with sponsorship include Tata Steel, MPB, Star Cars, Viral Entertainment, MR Industrial Services, Stuart Charles Estate Agent, Baileys Skip Hire, Groundwork, Corby Town FC, Ace Furniture and Tayto.
The ceremony takes place at the Holiday Inn on Friday, November 18. It is the first time that Corby Town Council have hosted the awards after they took them over from the former Corby Borough Council.
Categories include Club Spirit, Environmental Spirit and Educational Spirit.
You can vote for your favourite here.