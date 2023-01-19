Corby’s mayor Cllr Tafadzwa Chikoto has presented Lakelands Hospice with a cheque for £380.

The money was raised at the Spirit of Corby awards, which took place in November last year.

He was given a guided tour of the premises by Paul Marlow and was introduced to some of the nursing staff and their new fundraising officer.

Cllr Chikoto said: "I am in awe of the work and the difference this facility makes to Corby people who are at the end of their lives and the support they offer for their families as well.

“The Lakelands Hospice was originally set up and paid for by the people of Corby and is not part of the NHS.

"It relies solely on fundraising, so to be able to contribute in any way is a privilege."