Spirit of Corby 2023 - All the winners from the glittering awards night

It was a night to celebrate the people who make Corby the incredible town it’s become.

The Spirit of Corby 2023 Awards took place on Friday night (November 17) to thank all those who made outstanding contributions to our town.

An audience of hundreds listened to stories of triumph over tragedy, and heard what happens when a whole town pulls together.

Thirteen categories had elicited thousands of votes from members of the public, culminating in the glittering ceremony at the Holiday Inn.

The night was organised by Corby Town Council who were running the night for the second year in a row after taking it over from the former Corby Borough Council. Host was Andy Barnes from Corby Radio and Jim Darrah volunteered his photography services.

A raffle organised by the mayor Leanne Buckingham and drawn by MP Tom Pursglove raised money for the mayor’s three chosen charities, Corby District Lions, North Northants CFR, and Teamwork Trust.

The event was aided by generous funding from sponsors The Communications Workers Union, Tata Steel, Focussed Publications, Kumon Centre, Henderson Connellan, Rockingham Cars, BED Electrical Distributions, Tayto, MR Industrial Services, Booths Garden Studios, Technifast, MPB, Sanderson Transport, and Ace Furniture.

Spirit of Corby 2023 Host, Andy Barnes

The Winners

Animal Champion Spirit sponsored by The Communications Workers Union

The volunteers of Northamptonshire Animals Needing Nurturing and Adoption (NANNA) took the first award of the night. NANNA’s volunteers from Corby give their time to support the cause’s work in re-homing domestic animals, with volunteers taking the time to do home checks to make sure any animals are going to a safe environment. They are constantly fundraising to help buy food and other needed items for the charity.

Club Spirit sponsored by Corby Town Council

There were 15 awards given out on the night

Sophie Findlay who gives up her free time to manage the Corby Town Under-14s girls football team, was rewarded for her incredible efforts. Sophie does lots of travelling to the games, organising team bonding, training, and going out of her way for the team free of charge every week, giving up weeknights and weekends. Sophie is the kindest, friendliest, and most high-spirited coach who goes above and beyond for the team.

Environmental Spirit sponsored by Tata Steel

Ronald Jeans tends to numerous allotments and the fruits and vegetables he grows, he gives to family and donates to local residents. Ronald is always on hand to give advice and is a listening ear to anyone who needs it. Ronald is 87-years-old but nothing is too much for him to do. His positive outlook and kind nature is infectious.

Creative Spirit sponsored by Focussed Publications

Sophia Madden created ‘Mad to Perform’ to help engage children and young who were maybe less engaged in the arts, in areas which are considered to be deprived. Made to Perform specialise in a variety of performing arts including, musical theatre, drama, ballet, and street dance. They offer a wide range of extra-curricular clubs, curricular based work, and community classes.

Sophia said: “I am over the moon to have won. I just do what I do, day in day out for the kids and just to make sure they have somewhere safe to go and to help the children who are not as fortunate as others. Really this award is for them, not for me.”

Educational Spirit sponsored by Kumon

Ryan Storey, a former teacher and leader at Lodge Park Academy, won the award for his relentless fight for better provision for children with special educational needs. Ryan was with Lodge Park for 14 years, during that time he created an inclusive and welcoming culture where all children feel known, valued, and safe.

Ryan said: “It feels absolutely fantastic. To serve your hometown for over a decade for the young people of Corby, it’s a real true heartwarming honour to do so and to be recognised for that. To work with those learners with vulnerabilities and to serve and champion them, it’s a real big opportunity that I feel grateful for.”

Health & Wellbeing Spirit sponsored by Henderson Connellan

North Northants Community First Responders are a charity with dedicated volunteers who attend priority calls, saving lives in the precious minutes before NHS ambulances can arrive. The volunteers work mostly from their own homes, in their own vehicles, covering all hours of the day and night, offering crucial support to their local areas. They also cover events for free, offering first aid presence to the public.

Stacey Price said: “It’s exceptional, we didn’t expect it at all. All of the nominations have done a fantastic job but we’re so grateful for what we do. If it wasn’t for the community and all the donations and all the support, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do, which is going out and saving lives and giving that primary care before the ambulance can arrive.”

Youth Organisation Spirit sponsored by Rockingham Cars

Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets delivers a curriculum allowing young people in Corby to develop skills across the emergency services, as well as social and life skills. The cadets are introduced to the workings of the emergency services, take part in mock exercises and are overseen by professionals.

Ana Pereira said: “It’s actually quite amazing and I think this award is going to be so good so that the students and the cadets and everyone can actually be proud of what we have done because sometimes we don’t realise that, they don’t see the power of actually being part of all the emergency services.

“The police, the ambulance, and fire, they have so helpful in everything and actually showing the skills to all of the cadets and even if they don’t join the emergency services, at least they get the knowledge of actually doing it and I am really proud of all of them and everyone.”

Young Spirit sponsored by BED Electrical Distributors

Aimee Ballantyne, 18, won the Young Spirit award. During lockdown, she began to raise funds for the Royal Marines Charity by running online bingo sessions and finished her fundraising by completing a skydive, just four months after her 16th birthday. She raised £5,000 in total.

This year Aimee was selected to take part in Strictly Corby for Lakelands Hospice and as part of her fundraising she organised a kids talent show in the town.

Aimee said: “It’s absolutely amazing. Raising money for such big charities that mean something close to mine and my family’s heart, my dad being ex-navy and my brother being in the Royal Marines band service, I am literally speechless. It’s a massive thing.”

Community Spirit sponsored by Tayto

Shona Lomas won the Community Spirit award for her work with the SBA Project CIC and Corby Foodbank. Shona works with Corby Foodbank and other businesses to help provide free dinners for their service users. As part of the SBA Project CIC, Shona has been working with businesses around Corby to help provide free training for local people that lead them to employment. She works with unemployed people to help them complete courses, put CVs together and make introductions to employers.

Shona said: “I was surprised just to be nominated really. I was unsure whether I was deserving of it to be honest. It’s something I have been doing for a long time. Something that I am just really passionate about. I’ve had a lot of help locally from council funding my projects and I’ve always been kind of business minded but always wanted to do it in a not for profit and charitable kind of way, so it’s just amazing. I don’t even know what to say, I’m blown away actually.”

Public Sector Worker Spirit sponsored by MR Industrial Services

This award was won by Hilmi Say, a local firefighter that the town has rallied behind in his fight against stage 4 cancer. Hilmi is a doting father and loving husband who has never given up and wants to give himself a chance of living further and is raising money for special treatment abroad.

Small Community Garden Spirit sponsored by Booth Garden Studios

The garden chosen to receive this award was the Sensory Garden in Coronation Park. The garden in Coronation Park is a place for anyone to enjoy and relax away from the stress and strains of modern life. Filled with sensory-enhancing fauna and colours for the community to savour and improve their well-being. There are yoga classes and they also welcome community groups.

Volunteer Spirit sponsored by Technifast

Deborah Leeder, who volunteers at The Autumn Centre, took home the Volunteer Spirit Award. Deborah, who has Down’s Syndrome, received support to live independently and has been a volunteer at the centre for 13 years. She grafts Monday to Friday and is part of the family at the centre. She absolutely loves getting involved in everything and she chats away to the members.

Small Business Spirit sponsored by MPB

This award was won by Bob’s Cafe, which is run together by couple Keely and Chris Lapsley, in Pytchley Court. Keely and Chris strive to use local businesses as their suppliers and all their packaging is fully compostable or recyclable. They are ambitious, dedicated, hard working, and friendly.

Chris said: “It feels absolutely amazing to have won. It’s been such hard work to get here. Thank you to everyone who has supported us, friends, family, colleagues, everybody who has helped us along the journey, thank you very much.”

Keely said: “A big thank you. It’s an honour, thank you.”

Living Legend Spirit sponsored by Sanderson Transport

Cliff Morton was chosen to receive this award for his brilliant work with The Charity Pot. The Charity Pot was set up in 2012 as an ongoing fundraising platform to help make a difference to the lives of people less fortunate. After a couple of drams, Cliff discussed an idea with some pals and within a few weeks he’d arranged The Charity Pot’s first Santa Walk.

The Santa Walk is a sponsored walk in fancy dress, which goes from The Clansman in Danesholme to the Skylark Ward at Kettering General Hospital which is approximately 10 miles. The aim is to deliver Christmas presents to the children who have the misfortune of being in hospital over the Christmas period. The Santa Walk takes place every Christmas Eve.

Cliff has been able to get to know celebrities including TV personalities and footballers, setting up ‘Noteworthy’ to auction memorabilia and hosting autograph signing sessions. Noteworthy donate signed photos to The Charity Pot to auction and raffle. They take pride in the fact that The Charity Pot has never asked for a donation from the public as they have always offered something in return. Despite this, many people and companies have supported their fundraising efforts which has enabled The Charity Pot to help so many worthy causes.

Cliff agreed to accept this award as the ‘captain of The Charity Pot ship’ saying that “It’s the crew that make it sail”.

Cliff said: “I had to be coaxed into coming down here because for me personally whilst I steer the ship that is The Charity Pot, it’s the crew that make it happen and the crew is the good people of Corby and the good people of Corby, they put their hand in their pocket every time. We do the Santa Walk, they sponsor people to walk it. We put up signed memorabilia, they bid on it. So you know, I’m accepting it on behalf of them guys.”

Special Spirt sponsored by Ace Furniture

The Special Spirit award was won by two different groups: Corby & District Lions Club and Shape Dance.

Corby & District Lions Club have been providing selfless services to the community for the last 50 years. The group is composed of volunteers and is linked to the Lions International project. Work in Corby includes awarding grant funding to charitable groups, good causes, and holding special events to raise awareness and funds, such as family fund days and tea dances.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Corby Lions, they recently planted 50 trees at East Carlton Countryside Park. A commemorative plaque was unveiled by Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Mandy Young MBE.

Charitha Gunarathne, president of Corby Lions, said: This is a huge encouragement for us, and this year especially for Corby Lions, we are celebrating our 50th years, so this recognition is encouragement to serve the community for the next 50 years.”

Formed in 1970, Shape Dance rounded off their celebrations last year after serving over five decades to the Corby Community. Thousands of dancers from 4-year-olds have been through Shape Dance over the years and they now see 2nd and 3rd generations of families joining. Classes run across Corby on a weekly basis, offering tap, ballet, and modern dance and the opportunity to perform in their regular shows. Their emphasis is on having fun, dressing up, making friends, and increasing confidence and self-esteem.

There are 13 teachers currently supporting classes throughout Corby who all attended classes with Shape themselves as children. Some dancers have also gone on to university to study performing arts.

Kate Coull said: “It’s quite a surprise actually, I mean it’s a wonderful surprise.”