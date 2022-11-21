Lauren Dunn and the family of Florence Bark gave a heartfelt speech and thanked the whole of Corby for their fundraising efforts. Photo courtesy of Jim Darrah.

It was a night to celebrate the people who make Corby the incredible town it’s become.

The Spirit of Corby 2022 Awards took place on Friday night (November 18) after a two-year absence to thank all those who made outstanding contributions to our town.

An audience of hundreds listened to stories of triumph over tragedy, and heard what happens when a whole town pulls together.

Former Lodge Park headteacher Carly Waterman with sponsors from Kumon. Photo courtesy of Jim Darrah.

Twelve categories had elicited thousands of votes from members of the public, culminating in the glittering ceremony at the Holiday Inn.

The biggest cheers, tears and a standing ovation were reserved for the Be More Fab team who led the town in raising £500,000 in 33 days for Florence Bark after she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

The night was organised by Corby Town Council who have taken over the running of the event from the former Corby Borough Council. Host was Andy Barnes from Corby Radio and Jim Darrah volunteered his photography services.

A raffle organised by deputy mayor Leanne Buckingam and drawn by MP Tom Pursglove raised money for the mayor’s two chosen charities, Home-Start Corby and Lakelands Hospice.

Wojciech Walach from Kingswood Secondary Academy was given a prize for designing an environmental logo for the town council.

The event was aided by generous funding from sponsors Tayto, Tata Steel, Groundwork Northants, Star Cars, Kumon, Viral Entertainment, MR Industrial Services, Stuart Charles Estate Agents, Corby Town FC, MPB, Bailey’s Skip Hire and Ace Furniture.

The Winners

Community Spirit sponsored by Tayto

Susanne Cunningham tookthe first award of the night. Susanne is a youth worker who goes above and beyond for Corby’s young people. She runs Hazel Leys Happening Youth Hub where they tackle isolation, bullying, mental health, drug misuse and anti social-behaviour by providing a safe place where young people can go to chill out, make friends, and learn about different topics. Susanne is a mum and also a carer which doesn't stop her doing everything she can for Corby’s young people. Collecting her award, overcome by emotion, Susanne broke into tears. She said: “It’s amazing, I’m speechless. What I do is for every young person in Corby.”

Environmental Spirit sponsored by Tata Steel

Corby Wombles’ 900 volunteers were rewarded for their incredible efforts to keep the town’s public spaces and roadsides clean and free of litter. The group is entirely led by local volunteers and the award was picked up by Bev Blackburn who paid tribute to Christopher Smith, who she said is the hardest-working volunteer in the group. She said: “Wombling is a great activity. If you ever get bored, get some bags from the Cardigan Arms and join us.”

Creative Spirit sponsored by Groundwork

Megan McClellan runs Weldon Amateur Theatre school and has grown the membership from just eight people eight years ago to 80 am dram enthusiasts who put on two shows spectacular each year. After receiving her award, Megan said: “I’m shaking, even though I do theatre every day. It’s grown into something I never thought it would become.” Members are aged between five and 21.

Club Spirit sponsored by Star Cars

Corby Town Youth FC have been running for four years and have become the biggest youth team in the area. They have 22 teams from under six to under 16, all run by volunteers. They play in the Weetabix league every Saturday and Sunday and the volunteers coaches are out in wind, hail and rain to ensure every child is given valuable coaching. The award was picked-up by Steve Noble from Corby Town who said he reckoned he could still get a run-out in the youth team.

Educational Spirit sponsored by Kumon

Carly Waterman, the former headteacher of Lodge Park Academy, received the award for her outstanding contribution to education in Corby. Carly recently left the school but the people of Corby showed their support by voting in their hundreds for her. In an emotional speech she said: “There are lots of things I’d like to say but most importantly I want to say what a privilege it has been to be in charge at Lodge Park for the past three years.

“It’s been the greatest privilege of my life. I’d like to thank the community of Corby who got behind me from the beginning and my family who’ve helped me. It takes a village to raise a child and in this town we do this job together.

"The staff are the best teachers and I couldn’t ask any more of them. They give everything they have.”

She also thanked her senior leadership team, some of whom were there to see her get her award.

"But most of all,” she said, “I want to thank the children of Lodge Park. They’re the most spirited, courageous and determined young people. I miss them terribly and this award is for them.”

Young Spirit sponsored by Viral Entertainment

Jamie Devine Anderson, 24, won the young spirit award. The former Brooke Weston student has cerebral palsy and epilepsy but he tries very hard to overcome adversity, walking miles and raising money for dementia in memory of his grandad. Jamie is known for his positivity and caring nature. Despite his disabilities, Jamie holds down a full time job at Aluminium Shapes and only ever has time off when he has had a seizure.

Jamie continues to push himself to be the best he can be and in June he performed in his first show with CATS, performing in Disco Inferno. In July he walked 12.5km to raise money for future shows with CATS.

He said: “It’s absolutely amazing, never did I ever think I’d get this.”

Health and Wellbeing sponsored by MR industrial Services

Woodsend Medical Centre nurses Julie, Debbie, Linda, and Sophie were handed the award for their dedication to their patients. Their nominee said that while this may be their day to day job, the four have gone above and beyond. These caring ladies have dried tears, listened, gave hugs when needed, laughed with, and mended many spirits. Debbie, who’s been a practice nurse for 34 years, said: “It’s hard work but it’s great. The patients are lovely.”

Youth Organisation sponsored by Stuart Charles

Hearts of Young People were overwhelmed to win the award for founding the youth club that meets on the Oakley Vale estate following the tragic death of a 16-year-old boy in Corby. Sharlene Lynch said: “Thanks to these amazing young people. The youth club is run by them.”

Gesturing to the young people who went up with her to collect the award she said: “This is for you.”

Animal Champion sponsored by Corby Town FC

Animals In Need Northamptonshire is run as a voluntary organisation dedicated to rescuing trapped, abandoned or sick animals. The team was nominated after answering a call to Nationwide Building Society in Corby to rescue a family of pigeons that were trapped in netting and had been abandoned by their mum. Collecting the award were Annie Marriott and Sally Smith. Annie said: “We’d really like to thank the 100s of volunteers that put in so much time to help us and do anything we ask of them.”

Public Sector award sponsored by MPB

Jezamin Lindsay works in safeguarding at Woodnewton School and was nominated for going above and beyond. She picks up shopping for people and collects children and brings them home again when they otherwise wouldn’t be able to get to school. She said: “I’d like to thank all the staff and children at Woodnewton, without the, I wouldn’t be here.”

Living legend of Corby sponsored by Bailey’s Skip Hire

Mags Maguire grew up on the Lloyds estate and in 1996, became a member of Corby Car Pool which began in Stephenson Way Community Centre before relocating to the TA centre. The car pool moved under the family of the volunteer bureau, which Mags ran alongside a team of staff and volunteers.

Using her trades union contacts, Mags helped to provide years of free accredited training courses for the voluntary sector over the years.

She raised thousands for charity including hosting her own birthday party to raise £3,000.

In 2005 Mags received an invitation to Buckingham Palace at an event to honour people who made a difference in the voluntary sector. She enjoyed afternoon tea with the queen.

While studying at Ruskin College in 2005, Mags was introduced to Cameroonian Meh Jonathan Zam and together they helped his village get running water. Mags was made the first international matron of the Zhoan Youth Association by His Royal Highness the Fon of Zhoa.

Receiving her award, Mags said simply: “I love my town.”

Special Award sponsored by Ace Furniture

The loudest cheers and many tears were saved for the Be More Fab team who were given a special award for their incredible fundraising efforts.

On May 13 Florence Bark was diagnosed with rare Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML). Two weeks into her treatment it was discovered Florence was in the high-risk category and further genetic testing confirmed a rare gene rearrangement that affects less than 10 per cent of children with AML. These genetics indicated that standard chemotherapy would not be enough for Florence and she would require a bone marrow transplant.

The family were told at this point that even the bone marrow transplant would likely fail and her chances of relapse were significantly high.

This turned Florence's whole family completely upside down but Florence has demonstrated the true spirit of Corby, showing so much strength for someone so young.

Florence's family made the decision to start fundraising for potential treatment abroad, treatment that they knew would cost in excess over half a million pounds.

Corby rallied, and in just 33 days the town raised the money Florence might need to save her life.

Her grandparents and wider family were there on Friday to accept the award on behalf of Florence’s family. Florence’s auntie Lauren Dunn was given a standing ovation as she said: “We couldn’t be prouder of Andy, Stacey, and Freddie and we’re in awe of our beautiful princess Florence.

"We’ve been through more in the past six months than most people go through in a lifetime.