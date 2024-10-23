Spider-man actor Andrew Garfield welcomed into Weetabix family for his latest movie We Live in Time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He’s fought supervillans, gone into battle unarmed, helped invent a social network but now actor Andrew Garfield has taken on the role of a lifetime as a man who works for Weetabix.

Mr Garfield is best known for his portrayal of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man in Marvel’s blockbusters.

The star’s major roles include Desmond Doss – an army medic and conscientious objector – in World War Two epic Hacksaw Ridge and Eduardo Saverin in The Social Network.

His latest film sees Mr Garfield play Tobias, a Weetabix marketing executive, in a poignant British romantic drama, alongside Florence Pugh.

Andrew Garfield at the London Film Festival /Getty Images

A Weetabix spokesman said: “We were delighted to give permission to StudioCanal to allow Weetabix to be featured in 'We Live in Time'. We're exceptionally proud to make the nation's favourite breakfast cereal, and we're excited to welcome Andrew Garfield's character, Tobias, to the Weetabix family.

"Fictional though he may be, we're certain he'd make a great addition to the team.”

The movie had its UK premiere at the London Film Festival last week at the The Mayor of London’s Gala performance.

Mr Garfield arrived on the red carpet with a cardboard cut out of his co-star Florence Pugh tucked under his arm. The busy actress was on another shoot and could not attend.

Weetabix man Andrew Garfield poses with a cardboard cutout of Florence Pugh at the 'We Live In Time' headline gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall in London/ Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Speaking to CBC’s showbiz reporter Eli Glasner, Mr Garfield was asked why he was playing a Weetabix salesman.

Mr Garfield joked: “I wanted to play somebody sexy finally, a symbol of sex – and I found that character!”

Speaking about playing the character of Tobias, he said: “It was a really exciting challenge – this was a new muscle, a new type of man that I haven’t had a chance to play.”

We Live in Time sees Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives.

Filmmaker John Crowley tells their love story that follows the couple in a romantic drama.

It’s not sure if Mr Garfield eats the Burton Latimer-made cereal or has ever visited the factory.

The spokesman for Weetabix added: “We're looking forward to the UK release of the film on New Year’s Day, but not sure if we'll be allowed to take bowls into the cinema so might have to settle for popcorn.”