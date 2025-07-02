Spectacular planet Earth installation is on its way to Corby

The Core at Corby Cube is celebrating its fifteenth birthday with a breathtaking display and a series of live events.

Building on the huge success of 2020’s Museum of the Moon, the theatre will be transformed once again, this time with GAIA by Luke Jerram, a breathtaking

seven-metre installation of planet Earth, suspended high above the auditorium.

Corby’s flagship venue The Core at Corby Cube, is marking its special birthday with the magic of live performances, creative workshops, and special events unfolding beneath the stunning sculpture.

Planet Earth is coming to the Core at Corby Cube later this summer. Image: Submitted

Events are running from Wednesday, September 10 to Sunday, September 21.

The first wave of events, including the unmissable Northants Sings Out, go on sale from Wed 25 June, with more to be announced.

Joe Flavin, Director of The Core said: “We are pinching ourselves to believe that The Core at Corby Cube has now been serving the people of Corby and North Northants for fifteen brilliant years.

"More than 700,000 people have come through the doors of the theatre or engaged in a creative activity in their schools, workplaces, streets and cafes. We are thrilled to bring brilliant art to our community every day and are excited for the birthday celebrations ahead.”

The celebration launches with Earth Music, an orchestral concert performed by a 6-piece international ensemble.

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 finalists Northants Sings Out (NSO) bring an immersive, light-filled performance fusing gospel, pop, cinematic soundscapes and classical sounds, plus jaw dropping acapella moments.

This is a bespoke and intimate concert designed especially for Corby, and tickets are limited.

Then it’s time to party: GAIA After Dark, co-presented with NSO, invites audiences to keep the energy going long into the night.

Peregrine the Penguin makes a welcome return to The Core, taking audiences on a journey out of the zoo gates, and around the world on a journey to find his way home. This interactive, multi-sensory adventure is designed for all ages, especially those with SEND and families with children aged 18 months to 7 years.

In an exhilarating VR experience, Space Descent, narrated by Tim Peake, gives the public a unique opportunity to experience the 360-degree 3D view from inside a Soyuz spacecraft as it makes the dangerous 400 km journey back to Earth from the International Space Station.

The Core is also partnering once again with Made With Many, who will be holding their Family Arts Festival alongside GAIA on Sat 20 September. A full festival schedule is yet to be announced.

Vicky Frayard, Co-Director of Made with Many says: “We are thrilled to present the Family Arts Festival for the third year running - this time presented in Corby town centre alongside GAIA by Luke Jerram with our friends at The Core at Corby Cube. Expect lots of wonderful performances, workshops and creative surprises filling the town!

"Thanks once again to our pals at Pen Green Centre who will also be co-creating a new piece of work which will be showcased as part of the festival.”

Alongside this, a full schedule of opening hours to experience the wonder of this breathtaking installation of planet Earth is now available on The Core’s website, with some pre-bookable slots available.

Click here for the latest information on events taking place, with more exciting announcements to be made in the coming months.