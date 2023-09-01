Finedon’s community centre in Wellingborough Road desperately needs more volunteers – and a special meeting has been called to help keep it going.

At the Annual General Meeting in April, there were not enough attendees present for it to be effectively carried out, which spurred the existing volunteers to ask locals for their help.

Becky Harrison, a Finedon Community Centre volunteer, said: “We have recently had some much needed new volunteers join us in response to the first cry for help, but if we are to seek more regular hirers and more people to use this lovely building we need more help from Finedon residents.

Finedon Community Centre is holding a special meeting on September 4

“We do not want to see the community centre close, as a number of us have been running it for nearly all of the 30 plus years it has been open.

"We are in desperate need of more volunteers to undertake the various roles required to see its smooth running without relying on just a few individuals."

Now a special meeting has been organised at the centre on September 4 at 7pm, which hopes to persuade people to lend their help to keep the community asset afloat.

Becky insisted that the future looked bright going into 2020 with the centre enjoying many regular and one-off bookings, but as Covid lockdowns loomed large, those bookings dropped significantly, and have yet to recover.