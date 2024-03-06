Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special market to celebrate charities and community groups will be held in Kettering in June.

The Kettering Community Summer Market was first held last year on the evening of the summer solstice, but due to its popularity the event is being moved to Saturday, June 8.

Charities, voluntary organisations and local groups can apply for a market stall for free, with the event coinciding with Volunteer Week and giving them a chance to drum up more support.

They can have a stall in the Market Place to sell their goods and spread the word about their good work.

As well as the stalls there will be live music throughout the day to celebrate the contributions that voluntary groups make to the town.

Cllr Craig Skinner (Con), chair of Kettering Town Council’s markets and events committee, said: “This is a fantastic chance for charities and groups to show the town what they are doing, and get more people involved.

"There is so much happening locally that sometimes it can be hard to find out about it all, so this is a great way to get everyone together and really showcase their work.”