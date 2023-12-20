Sonic Security Services Ltd 30th anniversary give away to grassroots football
Jeremy Haynes of Sonic Security Services recently presented the winners with their football kits on Saturday.
The competition allowed the winners to design their own kits for their football team sponsored by Sonic Security Services Ltd. Jeremy Haynes said " We wanted to do a giveaway in celebration of our 30 years of trading to the local community. We support a number of charities and as well as Kettering's food bank and wanted to give back something to the local community, supporting grassroots football".
The winners were chosen via a random wheel generator which was drawn live via Facebook and won by Ceilia Leite who chose Ise Lodge as their winning team. Ise lodge Youth were supplied design templates for their players to design their kits. The designs were all brilliant, which made it hard for Sonic Security Services Ltd to choose a winner. The winners were Louie for the outfield design and Gaius for the goalkeeper design.
We have been over the moon with the interest shown in our competition and will look to promote a new competition prior to the new football season starts in 2024. Don't forget to follow our Facebook page to keep up to date competitions and your security needs.