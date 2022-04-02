Sondheim return for Kettering musical theatre company's next show

A Kettering musical theatre group is ready to tread the boards once more and step into the limelight at the Lighthouse Theatre as the curtain raises on their latest show.

After a break of two years, Kettering Operatic Society (KOS) have promised to come back with a bang in their next production of Stephen Sondheim musical comedy 'Company'.

The last performance by the talented troupe was back in April 2019 when they staged Sister Act and they were set to stage Shrek The Musical in April 2020, but the national lockdown meant the show could not go on.

The performers from KOS in rehearsals for Company

In the company's 100-year history there have only ever been two occasions where a show has been cancelled - once due to a world war and the other due to a global pandemic - so this year's cast are more determined than ever to put on a great performance.

Director Peter Darnell said: "This show has brought together some very talented people from all over the county who have been waiting for the opportunity to get back on stage. They've been rehearsing for four months, so it's set to be an impressive performance and we can't wait for the curtain to go up on opening night."

With a tight cast of just 14 actors, Company is regarded as one of the late Stephen Sondheim's best musicals. The latest performances starring Patti Lupone have been selling out theatres in the US, so KOS Musical Theatre Company are hoping to bring a little of that Broadway magic to Kettering this April.

Taking the lead is Tim Sell as Robert, aka Bobby.

The group's production of Shrek the Musical had to be cancelled due to the pandemic lockdown

Tim said: "Sondheim's writing is brilliant and this show has you feeling every emotion as it looks at life and relationships. The observations on marriage are so funny and we have had a real laugh at the script in rehearsals - we can't wait to share that with our audiences."

KOS Musical Theatre Company will be fundraising for Cancer Research UK with their performance. Since supporting the charity six years ago they have raised more than £57,000.

Company is appearing on stage at the Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, from Tuesday, April 26, to Saturday, April 30, at 7.30pm nightly.

Tickets are on sale now from the Lighthouse Theatre box office at https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/event/company/.

KOS members in rehearsal