Some residents living in Kettering apartment with combustible cladding unaware of fire risk

Some residents living in a Kettering apartment block that has combustible panels cladding the outside of the building say they have not been told of the fire risk.

Leicester-based PA Housing, owner of the flats in Job’s Court, has submitted a planning application to replace the combustible products used within the external cladding of the seven-storey block.

Following the Grenfell Tower fire in London on June 14, 2017 in which 72 people died, the government commissioned an independent review of building regulations and fire safety.

But it does not fall into the category of a ‘high-rise building’ as it does not have a habitable floor from street level above 18 meters or seven storeys.

Job's Court off Meeting Lane in Kettering/National World

The full planning application submitted to North Northants Council seeks permission for cladding used on the building to be removed and replaced.

It says: “Following a FRAEW (Fire Risk Appraisal of External Walls) report on the external cladding of the building the client (PA Housing) has decided to replace the combustible products used within the external cladding to reduce the risk of fire spread on the external cladding.

"We are therefore, submitting the attached full planning application to replace the combustible products with non-combustible or of limited combustibility products matching the existing colour and finish. “Please note that this application is only to improve the fire safety requirement of an existing building and therefore, no changes are required internally or externally to the foot print and layout of the building. We have therefore submitted existing and proposed elevations and site location plan only.”

The proposed works would see  The existing (ETICS) External Thermal Insulation Composite Systems being replaced with non-combustible material  The spandrel facade panels being replaced with non-combustible panels  All combustible products behind laminate exterior decorative panels being replaced with non-combustible products

Job's Court is located off Meeting Lane close to Job's Yard in Kettering/ National World

Charles Ellis, executive director of asset management at PA Housing said: “The safety of our residents is always our top priority and we’ve been liaising with the residents of Job’s Court since we discovered a small amount of cladding on one section of the four-storey building in March 2023. The cladding was found to contain combustible materials, so we’re in the process of carrying out remedial work to have it removed.

“Our residents are aware of the process we’re following, and we’re communicating with them regularly as we progress. We installed a new fire alarm system into Job’s Court after finding the issue with the cladding to offer some further reassurance to residents and are also carrying out weekly testing and safety inspections of the building.”

“Once planning is approved, the work should begin in early 2025 and should take about 14 weeks to complete at no cost to our residents.”

Some residents spoken to by the Northants Telegraph when asked if they were aware they were living in flats with combustible panels said they ‘didn’t know anything about it’.

One said: “No, we’ve not been told.”

Neighbours and consultees have until October 10, 2024, to comment on the application.

PA Housing’s own Fire Safety Policy produced in December 2021 promises that they would ‘encourage fire safety’ for residents by informing residents of the ‘importance of fire safety on a regular basis’ through the provision of ‘information via website, newsletters, leaflets, and information at sign-up’.

The housing association rents out more than 23,000 homes across the UK.

Go to North Northants Council planning portal at https://www.kettering.gov.uk/planningApplication/133971 and search for application NK/2024/0480.