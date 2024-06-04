Soap Box Derby to take place in Rushden’s Hall Park this weekend
The carts have been built, the teams have done all they can, and on June 9 competitors will take to the track to test their speed against other local groups and organisations.
A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “Prepare yourself for the exhilarating Rushden Soap Box Derby taking place on Sunday 9th June at Hall Park. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a diverse range of participants ready to race to the finish line.
“Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time competitor, the soap box derby is a thrilling event suitable for all ages. With over half of the entries being new to the competition, expect to see a wide variety of innovative and creative designs zooming down the track.
"Don't miss out on the excitement – mark your calendar and get ready to watch as competitors race downhill towards victory at this year's soap box derby in Rushden.”
The now-annual event began in 2013, and this year will be its eleventh outing.
Races start at 2pm, and the course begins on the tarmac path in Hall Park, which includes a downhill section before drivers have to navigate a right turn onto a downhill slope towards the finish line.
Last year’s event saw competitors from the likes of Rushden Lambretta Club, the Scouts, Sea Cadets and Rushden Historical Transport Society.
