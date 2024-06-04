Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual soap box derby in Rushden’s Hall Park has become a staple of the town’s events calendar, and this weekend it is set to return once again.

The carts have been built, the teams have done all they can, and on June 9 competitors will take to the track to test their speed against other local groups and organisations.

A Rushden Town Council spokesman said: “Prepare yourself for the exhilarating Rushden Soap Box Derby taking place on Sunday 9th June at Hall Park. This year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with a diverse range of participants ready to race to the finish line.

“Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time competitor, the soap box derby is a thrilling event suitable for all ages. With over half of the entries being new to the competition, expect to see a wide variety of innovative and creative designs zooming down the track.

The first race will start at 2pm with three entry classes: ages six to 11, 12 to 16, and 17-years and over.

"Don't miss out on the excitement – mark your calendar and get ready to watch as competitors race downhill towards victory at this year's soap box derby in Rushden.”

The now-annual event began in 2013, and this year will be its eleventh outing.

Races start at 2pm, and the course begins on the tarmac path in Hall Park, which includes a downhill section before drivers have to navigate a right turn onto a downhill slope towards the finish line.