Soap box derby returns to Wicksteed Park for 2022 event

Racers are gearing up for the return of Wicksteed Park’s thrill-packed Soap Box Derby – with entries now open for this year’s event.
Competitors are encouraged to use their ingenuity and imagination to create karts capable of tackling a challenging downhill course, with the potential for thrills and spills.
The annual competition ran for five years before Covid temporarily put the brakes on the event, which has rapidly grown into a firm favourite for competitors and spectators.
Rachel James, Wicksteed Park’s head of sales and marketing, said: “The Soap Box Derby is such a fun event and produces some amazing entries every year, so we are delighted to have it back.
“We have had some truly fantastic competitors and karts over the years and watching them trying to negotiate the course is a great day out for the whole family.”
Demand for places is already revving up so contestants are asked to book their places now by going to wicksteedpark.org/product/soap-box-derby.
Junior and senior competitions are running from 9am on Saturday, July 16, with entry £20 a team for juniors and £25 for adult teams.
Ms James added: “The nature of the event and the time it takes racers to complete the course means that entries are limited, so we are asking people to book their places now – and start building those karts.”
The Soap Box Derby is free to watch although car parking charges apply. Refreshments will be available from the usual park outlets.