'So many cats' needing to be re-homed at Kettering animal sanctuary Redhead Rescues

Redhead Rescues Animal Sanctuary is a small animal rescue based in Woodford, near Kettering.
It is run by Teresa Underwood and a small group of volunteers who are desperately trying to find homes for the many cats in its care.
A spokesman for Redhead Rescues said: “We have so many cats in foster homes at the moment that we have just had no interest in.”
Another way to support Redhead Rescues is by attending Woodford Woof Fest on September 28.
The event is taking place between 11am and 4pm at Woodford Community & Sports Club in Highfield Road, Woodford.
There will be a dog show for all breeds as well as stalls, refreshments, cakes and bakes, tombola, food vendors, raffle, kids corner and doggy art.
Entry is £1 but free for children.
1. Redhead Rescues
Could you re-home one of these cats? Photo: RR
2. Molly & Messi
Molly and Messi are five-years-old and both such beautiful loving affectionate cats. Molly loves to curl up on your bed for cuddles and strokes. She loves chasing her string stick toy. She is a little more timid than her brother Messi but is still full of character! Messi loves to cuddle, sit on your lap and have strokes from everyone! He loves saying hello to you in the morning or when you come home. He loves a good play and roll around with his mouse catnip toy. Spayed & Neutered, Microchipped, Vaccinated, Flead and Wormed Photo: RR
3. Spring
Spring is around two-years-old and came in as a stray with her kittens. Her kittens have now found homes, and she is spayed and ready to find hers. Spring is shy and needs a home who is prepared to give her time to gain confidence. She seems happier with the male in the foster home. We think she would benefit from another calm, confident cat in the home. Spayed, Microchipped, Vaccinated, Flead and Wormed Photo: RR
4. Oddish & Jynx
Introducing Beautiful Oddish (female) and handsome Jynx (male). Beautiful Oddish is a shy girl who watches you intensely but still very much wants her own space. Likes nothing better than to chase the ball around. Jynx is mischievous and playful, and although still wary has started to show interest in being closer to his human. He even allows a fuss from time to time. Loves a treat and can scale the cat tree at lightning speed. Oddish and Jynx are looking for a home together or with another friendly cat. Spayed & Neutered, Microchipped, Vaccinated, Flead and Wormed Photo: RR