'So many cats' needing to be re-homed at Kettering animal sanctuary Redhead Rescues

2 . Molly & Messi

Molly and Messi are five-years-old and both such beautiful loving affectionate cats. Molly loves to curl up on your bed for cuddles and strokes. She loves chasing her string stick toy. She is a little more timid than her brother Messi but is still full of character! Messi loves to cuddle, sit on your lap and have strokes from everyone! He loves saying hello to you in the morning or when you come home. He loves a good play and roll around with his mouse catnip toy. Spayed & Neutered, Microchipped, Vaccinated, Flead and Wormed Photo: RR