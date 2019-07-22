Snake drama in Corby road

RSPCA oficers have been called to attend to a snake which is thought to have been run over in Cottingham Road, Corby.

The incident happened at about 11.50am today at the Shell service station.

Passing motorist Kelly Brawn said: “The orange snake, which was about 1 metre in length, had been cordoned off - it was lying in the entrance to the petrol station.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeman confirmed that a corn snake had been injured.

She said: “The police understand that a snake has been run over by a car and the RSPCA has been called.”

A spokesman from the Shell garage said: “The snake is still alive and we are now waiting for the RSPCA.”

Corn snakes are a North American species of rat snake that subdues its small prey by constriction.

They can grow to about 150cm long and female corn snakes usually grow larger than males.

As with all snakes, corn snakes may bite under stress or if they smell food. However, they’re not venomous.

When threatened, corn snakes may pull their head back displaying an ‘S’ shaped neck.