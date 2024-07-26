Smell of cannabis coming from man's car in Kettering led to drug dealer’s conviction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The smell of cannabis wafting from a car police had stopped in Kettering has led to his conviction at court.

Dorjan Shpata, 34, of no fixed address, has started a 15-week prison sentence after almost 40 individual deal bags of cannabis were found in his car following a routine vehicle stop in Kettering.

Shpata was arrested by officers from the Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team after his red Audi A1 car was stopped in the town’s Rothwell Road at about 5.30pm on Friday, April 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As officers spoke to Shpata they smelt what they believed to be cannabis coming from inside the car, and he was detained for a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Northampton Crown Court/National World

Kettering Neighbourhood Policing officer, PC Jason Underwood, said: “Although some may not see this as a tough enough sentence, I hope this deters anyone else who is thinking of dealing drugs in Northamptonshire and reinforces the message that we will catch you."

Twelve individual bags of cannabis were located inside Shpata’s coat pockets and a further 27 deals of the Class B drug were discovered inside the car’s glove box. In addition to the drugs, a black iPhone was also seized alongside £410 of cash.

Shpata was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, driving without a valid licence use and insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, April 29, Shpata pleaded guilty to the two motoring offences at Northampton Magistrates’ Court and was fined £100, handed six endorsement points on his driving licence and ordered to pay £40 victim surcharge.

No plea was entered for the possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. He was remanded in custody and the case was committed to Northampton Crown Court for trial.

However, on Wednesday, June 12, he pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced on the same day to 15-weeks in prison and ordered to pay £154 surcharge. A forfeited order was also issued by the court for the destruction of the drugs and mobile phone.