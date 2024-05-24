Smash and grab raiders in quiet North Northamptonshire village escape in high-powered Golf

West Street, Easton-on-the-Hill. File image: Google

Burglars broke into a home in Easton on the Hill before making their getaway in a Golf.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the raid in West Street on Wednesday (May 22).

Offenders went to the rear of a house between 3.30pm and 3.45pm and smashed a kitchen window.

Once inside, they managed to get away with cash and jewellery.

The four suspects are believed to have been in a blue high-powered VW Golf. One was a white man aged in his early 20s and of a slim build. The other three were of a stocky build and wore balaclavas. One wore a blue denim jacket.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the village or who may have been offered any items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.