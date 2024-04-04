Slimming World consultant running London Landmarks Half Marathon for Kettering hospice in memory of her mum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Slimming World consultant will be running past many of London’s famous landmarks as she raises money for the hospice which looked after her mum.

Emma Debenham-Weir of Raunds will be participating in the London Landmarks Half Marathon on Sunday (April 7).

She has set herself the goal of raising £650 for Cransley Hospice in Kettering.

Writing on her JustGiving page, Emma said: “In 2022 my mum was sadly diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and the difficult decision was made that when needed she would have hospice at home.

"Cransley were instrumental in making sure her needs were met and nothing was too much to ask for when the help was required.

"A week before my mum passed I got the news that I would be running the LLHM for Cransley and she was so proud, knowing I will be doing this in her memory is what will get me over the finish line.

"I am hoping to raise £650 for Cransley Hospice Trust by running LLHM, this will include a donation to the essential care and services provided by Cransley Hospice Trust and as a thank you Cransley Hospice Trust will cover the cost of my place.”

Emma is close to reaching her fundraising goal of £650, with members of her Slimming World groups among those who have supported her.

Emma runs groups in Thrapston on Monday night and Friday morning, Higham Ferrers on a Tuesday night and the Raunds Wednesday group.