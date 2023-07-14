Slimmer who has lost half her body weight named Rushden's Greatest Loser 2023

Being the best at losing wouldn’t normally help you scoop an award - yet one woman from Rushden has done just that after being named the town’s ‘Greatest Loser’ 2023 and also achieving the prestigious Club 50 award, losing half of her starting body weight.

Sarah Cuthbert-Kay has lost a life-changing 12st 1lb to take the title, which is awarded to the member of the Rushden Friday morning Slimming World group who has lost the most weight.

Sarah said: “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a loser when it feels this good.

Sarah Cuthbert-Kay of Rushden has lost half her body weight

"I feel like a new woman since losing weight – in fact, I look so different that people who I haven’t seen for a while often can’t believe I’m the same person.

"For me though it’s the change on the inside that’s been the greatest – I’m happier, healthier and much more confident now.”

The 39-year-old joined the Rushden Friday group, which is run by Donna Dean, in October 2021.

Sarah said: “My weight impacted on so many aspects of my life, from struggling to find clothes that I like to fit to not being able to do simple everyday tasks without feeling tired and out of breath.

"Before I lost the weight I hated having my photo taken and whenever I saw pictures of myself I knew that my smile wasn’t real – yet now I’m beaming.”

Sarah’s weight was also putting a huge strain on her health, she already had an underactive thyroid and on medication for PCOS, she struggled with lack of motivation, no energy and found she got breathless very easily.

People who are severely overweight, with a BMI above 30, are more likely to suffer from health problems like coronary heart disease, arthritis, diabetes and cancer, and obesity is linked to a reduction in life expectancy of between seven and nine years.

In Rushden 68 per cent of people are so severely overweight that their health is already at risk.

After hearing about Food Optimising, she found all the group details online and decided to join her local Slimming World group at the Masonic Hall.

She said: “Walking through those doors was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, I’d lost two stones before when we were trying for a baby, but after gaining weight after my second child I decided it was time to try again.

"I was embarrassed about my size and scared that I might be the biggest person there.

"I needn’t have worried though, everyone there was so friendly especially my consultant Donna who greeted me with a smile, she made me feel very relaxed and at ease while she explained the great plan.

“Since then I’ve made so many friends at the group and I honestly don’t think I could have done it without their support each week.

"They helped me with recipes and tips and if I was ever struggling they were always there to remind me why I’d wanted to lose weight in the first place and how far I’d come since first stepping through the doors.”

Sarah followed the club’s Food Optimising eating plan and swapped high fat convenience foods like takeaway meals, fast food, heavily buttered toast and ham sandwiches with white bread for healthy versions that she learnt how to make in group, and added fruits and vegetables to help increase her weight losses.

She said: “People think slimming means going hungry, yet it’s not like that at all with Slimming World.

"I love food and it’s never once felt like I was on ‘a diet’ – in fact, people are always surprised at how much food I have on my plate and can’t believe I’m losing weight eating so much delicious food and without ever feeling hungry.

“I still enjoy all my favourite meals like burgers and chips, roast dinners and curries but I’ve learned how to make small changes like using lean meat or cooking with low calorie spray instead of oil or butter.

"It fits in really well with the rest of my family and we can all eat the same meals.

"This is a change that I’ve made for life and have the tools I need to keep up forever.”

Today Sarah’s lost a total of 12st 3.5lb and gone from a dress size 32 to a 14.

She’s also more active nowadays, regularly walks and is a regular at the gym.

Donna, who runs the Rushden Friday Slimming World group, said: “The changes we’ve seen in Sarah are incredible.

"I hope her success will inspire other people in Northants who’d like to lose weight by forming new lifestyle habits and become happier and healthier to take action.

"There’s a warm welcome waiting at Slimming World and, just think, if you start today you could feel like a completely new person just like Sarah.”

The Rushden group meets every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Masonic Hall.