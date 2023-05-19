‘Slim’ Corby puffer jacket-wearing burglar tried cars before moving on to houses

A ‘slim’ burglar is believed to be behind a number of break-in attempts of vehicles and house in Corby.

The person was seen trying the handles of vehicles and homes in Yardley Close at around midnight on Tuesday, May 2.

Officers from Northants Police believe the suspect then moved onto homes in Shakespeare Way, getting into one and stealing cash and a mobile phone.

Shakespeare Way, Corby

A spokesman said: “At around midnight on Tuesday, May 2, an unknown person was seen trying the handles of vehicles and homes in Yardley Close.

“It is believed this person then moved onto properties in Shakespeare Way, entering one home and stealing cash and a mobile phone, before making off back into Yardley Close.

“The suspect is described as of slim build, wearing a puffer style coat with hood. It is not known whether they were male or female.”