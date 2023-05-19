News you can trust since 1897
‘Slim’ Corby puffer jacket-wearing burglar tried cars before moving on to houses

Call police on 101 if you have information

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 19th May 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read

A ‘slim’ burglar is believed to be behind a number of break-in attempts of vehicles and house in Corby.

The person was seen trying the handles of vehicles and homes in Yardley Close at around midnight on Tuesday, May 2.

Officers from Northants Police believe the suspect then moved onto homes in Shakespeare Way, getting into one and stealing cash and a mobile phone.

A spokesman said: “At around midnight on Tuesday, May 2, an unknown person was seen trying the handles of vehicles and homes in Yardley Close.

“It is believed this person then moved onto properties in Shakespeare Way, entering one home and stealing cash and a mobile phone, before making off back into Yardley Close.

“The suspect is described as of slim build, wearing a puffer style coat with hood. It is not known whether they were male or female.”

Witnesses, anyone with CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage can call 101.