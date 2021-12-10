'Sleepless nights': Kettering nightclub noise complaints prompt licence review

A popular Kettering nightclub will have its licence looked at after complaints it is so noisy that it is causing sleepless nights for those nearby.

Decades in Carrington Street was given a community protection notice warning letter in August after a council officer witnessed 'excessive' noise.

They promised to fit a sound limiting device but, when it hadn't been installed, neighbour Malcolm Maples made an application to North Northamptonshire Council asking them to take action.

Decades, Kettering.

A council meeting on Tuesday (December 14) will hear of the impact that noise and anti-social behaviour from the nightclub is having on his life.

In his application, he said: "This is having serious effects on my health due to sleepless nights on Friday[s] and Saturday[s] and bank holidays.

"I am not able to use my front bedroom or front lounge due to excessive music from [the] nightclub and anti-social behaviour and it can be fearful with the volume of people gathering in the street with no-one taking responsibility. I cannot remember seeing a police officer patrolling."

He said the nightclub - one of the busiest venues in the town between 11pm and 4am - had no sound control or evidence of customer control. He also said there is no CCTV and that street drinking outside is not policed, meaning he has to collect bottles, cans and glasses.

Mr Maples added that when licensing laws were relaxed Carrington Street was classified as a commercial area - but with new housing developments nearby it should be reclassified and have licence rules in line with a residential area.

He said: "The management, in my view, have not taken into account the residents' amenities."

Councillors will be asked to review the premises licence and decide if any action needs to be taken, which includes the possibility of having conditions added. It is highly unlikely that the licence will be suspended.

A representation made by Kettering Town Council said Decades had generated a history of noise complaints which have not been adequately addressed.

They said that while it was not Decades' fault that the nightclub is now surrounded by more homes than when the licence was issued, they "need to recognise that this requires a change in approach".

The council said: "The venue could do more to ensure its customers are encouraged to leave quietly."

A report set to be discussed by North Northamptonshire Council members said noise complaints had also been received from other nearby residents.

Council officer Rowan Castle, who works in environmental protection, said the nightclub had contacted them to seek advice about reducing noise and that they had agreed that lobby doors would be kept closed except for access and egress.

He said the nightclub had agreed to arrange for the installation and fitting of a sound limiting device, but a report he prepared ahead of the meeting said his voicemail chasing an update two months later had gone unanswered.