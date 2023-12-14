Sleep out to help out Kettering homelessness charity at Wicksteed Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are being invited to take up a cold weather challenge that will raise much-needed funds for a Kettering charity that helps rough sleepers.

Accommodation Concern, a Kettering based charity, will hold their Winter Sleep Out Fundraiser on Friday, January 19, 2024 at Wicksteed Park.

The event aims to raise awareness and funds for the vital services that the charity provides to individuals and families facing poverty and homelessness in North Northamptonshire.

People can sleep out at Wicksteed Park to raise funds for Accommodation Concern/Wicksteed Park

Participants will spend one night sleeping outside in the grounds of the park or on the floor in the pavilion of Wicksteed Park, giving up the luxury of their bed and swapping it for a sleeping bag.

All the money raised from the event will go towards work to prevent homelessness and to provide safe supported accommodation to those who find themselves without a roof over their head.

Jo Moore, the CEO of Accommodation Concern, said: “We are very excited to launch our Winter Sleep Out Fundraiser and delighted that Wicksteed Park are supporting the event.

“We hope that many people will join us in this challenge and help us make a real difference in the lives of those facing homelessness and poverty in North Northamptonshire. Together, we can create positive change and ensure that everybody in our community can have a warm and safe place to call home."

People pay an £10 registration fee with those taking part encouraged to raise £100 in sponsorship.

Wicksteed Park’s marketing manager Jessica Wolverson said: “We’re pleased to be hosting Accommodation Concern’s Winter Sleep Out Fundraiser.

“The Park was founded as a place where local people from all backgrounds could come and enjoy themselves and improve their health and wellbeing.

“More than a century later, we remain committed to supporting the community and working with local charities and organisations to help raise awareness and improve people’s lives.”

The event will take place at the Pavilion, Wicksteed Park, Kettering from 8pm on Friday, January 19 .

To find out more and to register for the Winter Sleep Out Fundraiser, visit donate.giveasyoulive.com/campaign/winter-sleep-out-2024 to create a fundraising page.