Sky's the limit for budding Kettering pilot Billy

Billy Thomas

A budding Kettering pilot is flying high after he completed a prestigious Royal Air Force scheme.

Billy Thomas, 17, completed a solo circuit of Dundee Airport to pass the course after just 10 hours of flying instruction, having been given 12 hours to master his cockpit skills.

The Bishop Stopford School sixth former joined two other air cadets from across the country for a two-week Royal Air Force air cadet pilot scheme at Tayside Aviation, having got through a tough selection process.

He's on cloud nine after passing the course - and he now hopes he'll soon be travelling through the clouds as a professional pilot.

Billy said: "I am immensely grateful to the air cadets for giving me this opportunity to go on the course.

"I had a great time at Dundee and the flying was unbelievable.

"I have no doubt this will help me achieve my aim of becoming a professional pilot at the end of sixth form."

Bishop Stopford School headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: "This is a wonderful success for Billy.

"In true Bishop Stopford School spirit, he has made the most of a superb opportunity and gone on to achieve superbly.